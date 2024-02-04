Welcome to February 2024, and to the first (proper) eShop Selects of 2024. We've changed things up a bit for 2024 — alongside our picks for the best eShop game, we asked you lovely readers to choose your favourite eShop-only game of the month, but with a twist.

Staff and contributors at Nintendo Life decide on the top three by an internal vote, all from eShop games we've reviewed on the site that were released that month. However, readers will now get to vote on the best game on the eShop that we haven't reviewed. And we'll be revealing your January 2024 winner today at the bottom of the article.

Let's not hold back, then!

Honourable mentions

Here are the games that didn't quite make the cut — from our own vote and the Reader's Choice poll. We'll list second and third place here for your picks. And while we don't usually include 6/10s, we wanted to give Turnip Boy a shout here for being a fun game — even with the Switch port's issues.

Nintendo Life's honourable mentions



Reader's honourable mentions

3rd Place - Crystal Project | 14%

2nd Place - The Pedestrian | 19%

eShop Selects Reader's Choice winner (January 2024)

Squeaking out on top with 21% of the votes, you picked Arcade Archives Rainbow Islands as the Reader's Choice winner for January 2024! Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. And Hamster has done a consistently amazing job of rereleasing classic games on the Switch. Charming and challenging, Rainbow Islands is just as beloved today as it was in arcades over 35 years ago.

< Nintendo eShop Selects - December 2023

What was your favourite eShop game of January 2024? Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS (Switch eShop) Crystal Project (Switch eShop) Bahnsen Knights (Switch eShop) Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal (Switch eShop) Knights of the Rogue Dungeon (Switch eShop) Lil' Guardsman (Switch eShop) The Pedestrian (Switch eShop) Turnip Boy Robs A Bank (Switch eShop) Something else (comment below!) What was your favourite eShop game of January 2024? (0 votes) No results yet, check back later...

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.