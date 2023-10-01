eShop Selects September 2023
Another month, another onslaught of games — it's eShop Selects time for September.

Yep, we're closing in on the end of the year, and with only three months left to go until 2024 hits us, our backlogs are full-to-bursting from this month alone.

With plenty of big names coming out in October — Mario and Sonic both have a 2D platformer coming out within days of each other — now is the time to scramble through the eShop and pick up some hidden gems. What should you be looking out for, though? Well, we're here to help with that...

Honourable Mentions

This month was stacked in terms of releases — some more disappointing than others — but there are plenty of great titles that launched on the eShop. Below are all of the eShop releases we scored at least a 7/10, with our top three to follow...

Firstly, a couple of notes: Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster got a physical release in Europe and Asia, and as such isn't included. Second, everyone is raving about otherworldly insect puzzler COCOON from the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside. However, we only got our review code on launch day, and as this list is based on games we have reviews for, it hasn't been included this month. It sounds like a winner, though.

3. Gunbrella (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Doinksoft
Release Date: 13th Sep 2023 (USA) / 13th Sep 2023 (UK/EU)

Doinksoft has followed up the breezy Metroidvania Gato Roboto with the equally fantastically named Gunbrella. While the game deserves to be on here for the name along, it certainly helps that this retro-style action-platformer has tons of style, grit, and meaty combat for you to soak up. The dystopian setting introduces an interesting upgrade mechanic for your unusual weapon, while your trusty gunbrella can be used to ward off enemies and make short work of platforming challenges.

All of this combines to make a rather fantastic, unique little game, and we reflected those thoughts in our 8/10 review. Next thing you know, these game devs will think of a knight who uses a shovel as a weapon. Wait...

2. Trombone Champ (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Holy Wow Studios / Developer: Holy Wow Studios
Release Date: 14th Sep 2023 (USA) / 14th Sep 2023 (UK/EU)

When Trombone Champ launched on Steam in 2022 and unleashed a tidal wave of memes onto the internet, we were desperate to see it toot its way onto Switch. We had to wait about a year, but gosh darn it, it was worth it. Trombone Champ is still an absolute delight to play, even if you look and sound absolutely daft while trying to hit all the right notes.

That's not really the point, though, is it? It's the off-tune trombone playing, the ridiculous amount of lore, and the fact that it uses gyro and IR motion sensors. If you're looking for a good laugh, you can't do much better than blowing your own trombone. We gave Trombone Champ a honking 8/10 in our review.

1. F-Zero 99 (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 14th Sep 2023 (USA) / 14th Sep 2023 (UK/EU)

Our highest-reviewed eShop game of the month sits top of the pack for us at NL, and while it may have been the obvious winner, come on — F-Zero is back, baby.

F-Zero 99 is a match made in heaven. Tough space racing blended with the battle royale formula that Nintendo has perfected with Tetris and Pac-Man leads to chaotic, addictive, and fun competitive racing. The retro-style visuals and classic music bring us back to a better time, and we hope this is just the beginning of F-Zero's return — please, Nintendo, just don't pull this one down like you're doing with Pac-Man.

The best part? If you have Nintendo Switch Online, you can play this for free. So if you're curious, check out our 9/10 review below and then dive in for a few races yourself. We'll see you on Big Blue.

What was your favourite eShop game of September 2023?

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.