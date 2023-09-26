Back when the 3D mascot was in its prime in the early noughties, Aussie developer Krome Studios' Ty the Tasmanian Tiger was going up against big shots like Mario, Sonic, and Crash Bandicoot thanks to the backing of third-party powerhouse Electronic Arts and, eventually, Call of Duty publisher Activision. TY would fall out of favour and the studio behind him went through some ups and downs, but Krome bounced back the following decade and in more recent years it has remastered the first two 3D versions of TY via Kickstarter, both available on Switch.
Now the studio is back with the lesser known 2D outing, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns. TY 4 originally made its debut in 2013 on Windows and other devices and now it has been revived for Nintendo Switch with improved graphics and music, new voiceovers, and remastered extended cut scenes.
Although the shift from 3D to 2D is quite a significant change, technically, the series already got the 2D treatment on Game Boy Advance courtesy of fellow Australian developer Halfbrick (Fruit Ninja). If you haven’t experienced this fourth entry before, it carries over a lot of things fans know and love about the previous entries – from the characters to the boomerangs — and recreates it within the confines of a 2D platformer. This isn’t your typical side-scroller where you simply progress from the beginning to the end, though, as you also take on objectives across the 40 outback levels.
As part of the Bush Rescue team, TY’s tasks range from putting out fires to rescuing tourists who have gone missing in bushland. As for his main job, he’s once again dealing with the antagonist Boss Cass, who is up to no good, as you'd expect. It’s all in line with previous entries that made a name for themselves playing up the 'Aussie outback' experience, with a lot of familiar faces returning in this outing. Of course, TY’s weapon of choice is a pair of boomerangs and he’s got all sorts of them here – ranging from elemental ones to tech-powered creations. This weapon destroys everything in TY’s path and can be used to solve puzzles, activate switches, and even temporarily glide through the skies. You can even charge it up to deliver a devastating attack.
In terms of the platforming experience in TY 4, it’s a bit of a mix. You’re going to find yourself hopping about, mowing down enemies such as blue tongues and frill-neck lizards, avoiding projectiles, and swimming in the local waterholes. There’s a good sense of flow to the platforming once you get the hang of the controls, but the strong focus on collecting things (such as plugs to block up a dam) while navigating certain maze-like levels can result in a fair bit of backtracking. This may frustrate players who are seeking a more straightforward side-scrolling experience, and the length of some levels might test your patience, as well.
As for the difficulty, again, it's mixed. Some levels and areas you might find easy, while other segments can be filled to the eyeballs with adversaries and platform challenges. Of course, TY can make quick work of most dangers with the right boomerang but some parts may still be too much, or perhaps even confusing, for some players or younger audiences. This core gameplay is combined with bonus modes like time attack races and turkey chases which break up the gameplay, and you are often showered in opals, which unlock new boomerangs, costumes, and even characters. Boss fights are also back, but aren’t exactly groundbreaking.
If you are a returning player to TY 4, probably the immediately noticeable upgrade here are the voiceovers and remastered extended cut scenes. It definitely does the job of enhancing the title, even if there is a lot of dialogue and story to absorb. The visuals also look great in docked and handheld – bringing out the best of the beautiful backdrops, and the improved music once again adds to the outback setting. It scrubs up well. Overall though, this is mostly the same game if you’ve already played it.
What’s also nice about TY 4 on Switch is that it runs at 60 frames per second. There were admittedly some moments across both docked and handheld where the frame rate suffered some drops, but it wasn’t game-breaking and didn’t take long to recover.
Conclusion
TY The Tasmanian Tiger 4’s return is once again a bittersweet moment for longtime fans of the Aussie video game mascot. On one hand, it’s great to see this series that's now more than 20 years old showing some signs of life with another enhanced release, but the fourth outing feels like a step back compared to TY’s best 3D adventures. There's still plenty to like about the Switch version of Bush Rescue Returns, though, especially if you embrace the level design and collecting. Here’s hoping this Aussie legend can appear in 3D for a future outing.
I'm looking forward to giving this a try as someone who grew up with the original game on PS2. I don't really like how they just used a bone tool to animate the limbs of the characters, makes the game kinda feel like a Flash game you'd play in a web browser. But, I look forward to jumping back into this world. Hope they put Ty 3 on the eShop to have the full collection. Even if that game is apparently the weakest one because it had a bunch of gimmicks, I still want to buy it and experience it for myself.
@Not_Soos I had fun with these games when I was a kid. It's true, the third isn't the best. But it did try an open hub concept to let you explore the world more openly.
This game though. Im not sure to call it TY 4. Alteast not entirely. If you visit Unseen64, there was going to be a 4th game in the series. It was going to be entirety an air combat experience similar to Star Fox and Ace Combat.
This game, when it originally came out for windows devices, was simply titled "TY the Tasmanian Tiger". Only after it got ported to other platforms like steam, did they had the 4 in there.
The first 2 games were fun. 3rd was bad. And now this game is 2d. Seems like a huge step back.
Someone gave me the first three TY games for GameCube but I’ve never played them - are these beloved at all or worth checking out?
I have this on Steam and I personally don't like it. I was so excited when a 4th game was announced but when I found out it was 2D I was so disappointed.
@Manguy888A I say go for it. I didn't like the 4th game (this one) but that doesn't mean it's not a good game.
I find it annoying they skipped Ty 3 for this... whatever this is. I really hope Krome reads the comments on multiple Twitter/X/Facebook posts about it. People are annoyed. Krome says they have no plans to port ty 3. Why? But they port this awful monstrosity that is NOT a ty game? This game is god awful. Ty 1-3 are good. Port the third game and I'll buy it.
@Manguy888A It ranges from average to mediocre. I wouldn't say beloved, but more like a small base of devoted fans.
Ty 1: Your bog standard platformer. If you played any collectable games in the last few decades, then that's basically it. It's just your typical Mario 64 in a new skin. You do however get a variety of boomerangs with special abilities that let's you find collectables or solve tasks.
Ty 2: Tried to be atleast somewhat different. Instead of an open hub where you jump into random levels, it's a small non linear openworldish type setting. Letting you free roam a bit. It's still a platformer, but in addition you get vehicles and mech suit and some more variety of weaponry.
Ty 3: Just more of same, but an even more mixed bag of random ideas from better games.
The overall series biggest problem is just doesn't have it's own identity. It's copying various idea in better games but not doing nothing unique with them to stand out.
It's not a terrible series by any means, but not great either. It's just average as a whole.
It looks a joke..
@Fangleman32 you are correct by everything you said, the series gets worse as it goes with ty 4 is definitely being the worst one and being like a generic 2D platformer.
It looks like it was made for a Nintendo DS.
For the fans though, it seems really wrong that they are skipping porting and remastering the third game and remastering the fourth game which nobody liked instead.
@Heartless666 I don't know why they're bothering. It's probably not going to sell many eShop copies lol. Especially seeing how expensive krome studios thinks the other ty games should cost. Lol
Ok might give this a try but where is Ty 3?
This was released in 2013? Looks more like it was released in 2003
I remember Ty3 as being fun in some sections but annoying in others. Unless they drastically improved it, I doubt I would have bought any HD remaster. I still have the Ty 2 HD remaster deep in the bowels of my switch wishlist. It's just that othrs have often taken priority when downloading of the list. I'm honestly not sure what to make of this. I like the odd, good 2D platformer, but this reads like it's a little generic to me.
Cheers for the review.
