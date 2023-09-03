Pinch yourselves — it's eShop Selects time again! Autumn (or fall, depending on where you are in the world) is just around the corner. The leaves will start going brown, and the temperature will start cooling off — or maybe it's getting warmer if you're on the other side of the hemisphere. This seasonal intro is not working out, is it? Let's just get on with it and look back at August...

So... last month was ridiculously good for video games, right? Sure, there weren't any big AAA Nintendo games for Switch, but the eShop exploded with hidden delights and highly-anticipated games that actually lived up to the hype.

Let's not wait around then, shall we?

Honourable Mentions

You can't go wrong with any of these, so take your pick from all the lovely 8s, 9s, and even a Nintendo Life 10! Red Dead Redemption is included this month despite it getting a physical release later on in the year — but you can't get that at the time of writing this, hence its inclusion.