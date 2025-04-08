It's been a busy week for Nintendo and its fans, that's for sure. With Switch 1 in a definite 'wind-down' mode over the past few months — though still delivering goods like Xenoblade Chronicles X, to be fair! — last week's Switch 2 Direct brought new goods, new faces, but also new questions.

In fact, it's the lack of clarity around some aspects which has left us feeling a tad more confused than we should about things like game-key cards and NS2 Edition upgrades. There's contradictory information flying around from customer service agents and official Nintendo Store reps who have presumably been briefed and have an official Q&A doc to hand - but somehow they don't seem to be on the same page.

Hey, it wouldn't be a Nintendo console without a few head-scratchers, right!? And beyond those smaller questions, there are other aspects about the console and its impressive software lineup that the platform holder is purposefully keeping us in the dark about.

We've reached out for clarification on several topics, and we've asked a lot of other questions already. Some of them (eg. "Is it the Odyssey team working on DK Bananza?") have elicited only your common-or-garden "No comment." However, with the Switch 2 Experience coming to London this weekend, we may have another opportunity to get answers straight from the horse's mouth.

Obviously, we've got our own follow-up Qs for which we'll be seeking As, but we wanted to ask you lovely people: Are there any burning questions about the Switch hardware or the announced lineup which you'd like answered?

Feel free to let us know in the comments; we'll compile them and try to get answers to as many as possible in the coming days. We've already asked about Mother 3, but if it's Switch 2-related and you can't get it out of your head, let us know and we'll see what we can do.