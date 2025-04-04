If you've been wondering about the compatibility of Switch controllers and accessories on the Switch 2, Nintendo has now officially shared details about this.

While the new system comes with a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers "out of the box", existing Switch owners will also be able to make use of their original Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con - even with "Switch 2 exclusive" games. There will be a slight catch though, as explained by some fine print:

"Nintendo Switch controllers can be used wirelessly and are also compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, but cannot be used if the games requires features unique to Joy-Con 2, such as mouse controls."

Nintendo also mentions how some other features on these older controllers won't be available on the Switch 2:

"You cannot exit sleep mode on Nintendo Switch 2 using the HOME Button on Nintendo Switch controllers such as Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. "On controllers without a C Button, you can start GameChat by selecting the option from the HOME Menu."

One other thing to note is original Joy-Con controllers cannot be charged on the Switch 2 console, and will require a Switch console or accessory (such as a charger grip or stand) to perform this task. Pro Controllers and other controllers though can be charged directly via a USB cable.

Alongside this information, Nintendo has also confirmed the Switch Online SNES, N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive control pads will all be compatible with the Switch 2. Wireless NES controllers will also work, but can no longer be directly attached to the console to charge.

Last, but perhaps not least, Nintendo has confirmed the GameCube Controller Adapter will be compatible with Switch 2.