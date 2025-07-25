Xbox has already voiced its support for the Switch 2, and according to a new report by The Game Business this week, we could be finding out more very soon.

With rumours about a Nintendo Direct already doing the rounds online, veteran game journalist Christopher Dring has now added to this buzz, claiming "Xbox is expected to announce more game ports" for other platforms, including the Switch 2, in the "coming weeks".

This would follow Activision's recent release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on Nintendo's new hardware, with this publisher (also known for series like Call of Duty) now owned by Microsoft.

While it's not known what exactly we might be seeing on the Switch 2 from Xbox, there's already been a lot of rumours about key series potentially being ported.

Additionally, Obsidian's Grounded team has recently responded to a question from Gamertag Radio about the game's sequel potentially getting a Switch 2 release at some point, and it sounds open to the idea of it – mentioning how it wants "as many people to be able to play" as possible (thanks, GoNintendo).

Over the past few years, Xbox has been releasing more of its IP on other platforms, with Gears of War: Reloaded coming to the PlayStation 5 next month.