When Rockstar Games launched Red Dead Redemption on the Switch, our thoughts immediately turned to its excellent sequel: could Red Dead Redemption 2 come to the Switch 2?

Well, according to a couple of new reports from GameReactor and Nintenduo, yes, it can and it will. Take this strictly as a rumour for the time being, mind you, but supposed sources close to Rockstar Games have indicated that a Red Dead Redemption 2 port will make its way to the Switch 2 before 31st March 2026. So within the current fiscal year, basically.

It's also reported that there will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the game, though specific timescales around this are unclear. It would make sense to coincide this with the supposed Switch 2 release, but the two may arrive separately.

Honestly, yeah, we could definitely see this happening. Given that Red Dead Redemption had originally been released on the PS4 and Xbox One, it could theoretically run very well on Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2. The timescale is the only thing we're not entirely convinced about.

The recent delay of GTA 6 does provide a nice little gap where a Red Dead Redemption 2 release on Switch 2 can enjoy its own space in the spotlight, but it's still a little close for comfort for our liking. We could be wrong, but there's also a rumour floating about that Rockstar Games is planning a new release for GTA IV. So who knows!

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally released in 2018 and is actually a prequel to the original game, following the adventures of protagonist Arthur Morgan alongside existing characters John Marsten and gang leader Dutch van der Linde.