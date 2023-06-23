After a few more rewatches, we've put together the following list of things you might have missed. Our finds range from pretty clear to the proper blink-and-you'll-miss-it, and there may be more that passed us by in between. Have a look through our potentially-missable moments below and then take to the comments to let us know of any more...

Missed the trailer somehow, or just want a reminder? You'll find it at the bottom of the page. Looks good, dunnit?

Things You Might Have Missed In The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Reveal Trailer

Flower Kingdom

Right off the bat, we couldn't help but notice that the opening kingdom isn't all that fungal.

With the giant flower trees, singing plants, and not to mention the abundance of, erm, flowers, we think it's safe to say that we're not in The Mushroom Kingdom anymore. That and the fact that a later look at the map reveals a level called 'Welcome to the Flower Kingdom'...

Blurred Lines

Mario looks a little different this time around and his movement animation has taken a turn too. If you look up close whenever he is moving, you might notice blur lines extending out behind him and breaking up his feet.

It's a stylised twist that comes closer to Yoichi Kotabe's original character art than we have ever seen in gameplay before, and you know what? We're on board!

Punching Boxes

A screenshot wouldn't do this one justice, so we'd like to thank @DanRoot_VGAS for the following frame-by-frame breakdown. Notice that while Mario still leaps with his fist already raised, when punching a block he really throws himself into it now and physically punches the thing with his other fist. Looks painful...

You actually see characters physically punch item boxes now in Mario Wonder pic.twitter.com/hz6YuP1R5G June 22, 2023

Hat and Moustache Movement

If movement lines were up your street, then we imagine that you lost your mind when you saw that Mario's hat, hair, and moustache all do a little jiggle as he runs along. It's unlikely that we will actually catch this while playing, but it's a nice touch all the same.

Facial Expressions

2D Mario has got his personality back! There are so many different facial expressions during the initial reveal from all the playable characters (and even some non-playable ones), so expect to know exactly how everyone is feeling all the time.

Piranha Plants have Legs

Oh no, we're going to have to go down a lore rabbit hole about Piranha Plant legs, aren't we?

We knew about Petey's posable limbs, but do all plants have them? Have they always been there or do they only pop out on special occasions (like when they want to drive a car)? Do they shave them? Honestly, we're kind of interested now.

In all honesty, we've known about Piranha Plants having legs for a while (thanks, Smash Ultimate), but we're getting a good look at them in SMBW.

Return of the Goombrats

New Super Mario Bros. U might not have been the most revolutionary game in the series, but it did introduce us to the Goombrats complete with their adorable little hairdos.

If you're a fan of them, you can rejoice at their return; if you're not, we're sorry.

Koopas on Roller Skates

With all of that walking around, it makes sense that Koopas would have a pair of roller skates or two tucked in their wardrobe. We can see them styling them out in the reveal trailer, and there is even a Wiggler doing the same if you pay attention.

Spherical Skills

Everyone was so busy talking about Elephant Mario that we completely rolled past Ball Mario. Is this a secret power-up, perfect for styling it out on the slopes? We hope so.

Princess Daisy's got brawn

In case you missed it, Princess Daisy is in this game and she's playable. What's more, she appears to be at least as strong as a Chargin' Chuck, which is information that we definitely needed.

We've hit the halfway flag — head to page two for a second batch of Wonder-ful details...