Pokémon Champions arrives on mobile devices today, and alongside this, the Switch version of the game has been updated.

This bumps the title up to Version 1.1.0. As highlighted by Serebii.net, this patch updates the Pokémon roster and also fixes some issues with the title. When we get the official patch notes and list of Pokémon added, we'll provide an update. It was previously mentioned how the plan was to expand the Pokémon roster over time.

As part of the launch on iOS and Android devices, there's a special reward in the form of a Raichu and the Raichunite X and Y Mega Stones. You can find all of this in the game's mailbox when you log in during the event period.

The mobile version includes cross-save support as well - so if you've been playing on the Switch or Switch 2, you can continue battling on your mobile device. And if you haven't already tried out this free-to-play experience, check out our Switch review of the game: