If you're looking to get a little extra out of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, Nintendo is currently offering a free bonus month. This offer applies to US Switch 1 & 2 users when you purchase or redeem a 12-month individual or family membership of the premium tier before 28th July 2026.

Existing Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also redeem this bonus month by renewing their membership or adding another year. Switch Online members can also upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier to unlock this offer.

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Once you've activated it, the bonus month will automatically be added to your account within 3 business days. Certain other locations and countries, such as Australia, are also currently offering an extra two months when you buy or renew a 12-month membership.

The Switch Online service most recently added Donkey Kong 64 to the Nintendo 64 library. Switch Online can also be used to play games and access other services and features such as Nintendo Music and GameChat.