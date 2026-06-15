Update []: Nintendo of America has responded to the claimed data breach, confirming a loss "limited to internal survey content comprising a small subset of our employees," and stating that "most of the information dates back several years."
Here's the full statement, as provided to us by NOA:
We are aware of an issue involving TinyPulse, a third-party service used for internal employee surveys at Nintendo of America. Nintendo’s systems have not been compromised, and no personal customer or financial data has been accessed. The data involved is limited to internal survey content comprising a small subset of our employees, and most of the information dates back several years.
We appreciate our employees’ willingness to share their perspectives, take all feedback seriously, and take action when needed.
We are working with the service provider to address the issue.
Original Story: An as-yet-unverified data breach may have affected Nintendo, according to a claim made by hacking group ShadowByt3$.
As reported by Technadu (via, Nintendo Everything), this alleged breach occurred on 13th June, with the group giving Nintendo until 15th June (today) to respond.
ShadowByt3$ claims to have accessed 859MB of Nintendo employee data, including full names of employees, bank statements, employee IDs and reports, analytics, and more.
It is claimed that this data was collected via TINYpulse, a WebMD Health Services HR program designed as an "employee engagement and feedback solution to enhance culture and performance." Targeting a third-party program used by an institution (rather than Nintendo itself) is a common tactic for ransomware groups.
While this unconfirmed leak is much smaller than the large 'teraleak' which affected The Pokémon Company back in 2024 or the earlier 'gigaleak', the sensitive nature of the details makes this an extremely serious breach if verified.
We've reached out to Nintendo for comment and will update this article if we hear back.
[source technadu.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 62
That ransom feels like it was written by a 5 year old with no concept of punctuation, grammar or colour use. Sorry I can't pay you, can't even read the note as I'm colour blind.
Remember though, it's close to 1GB. That's a lot....for the Wii.
Also, "extortion as a service"? This ain't LinkedIn, go back to NumberMunchers.
Unlikely that they would pay the fee as that encourages others to do more of the same, also if they get 2million for this 850mb who knows how much they actually have that they could extort further with. Of course if this is true they will have left security backdoors where they could exfiltrate more data later on if there is money to be made.
@Haruki_NLI 1GB of spreadsheets is an insane amount of data.
@Stormcloudlive It absolutely is.
It's also probably cheaper to use that 2m to launch an investigation and provide employee protections, and buy coffee for their whole team at a fancy place on the way to the local station.
850mb...? That's hardly big enough...but what do I know about gigabytes of data...
Kinda weird to demand a ransom sum of that amount of money in comparison to the size of the data they stole...
Ugh. Please let the police catch these aholes. Employee data? Folks gotta get their lives turned upside down because people are bags of crap without the bag. I wish the absolute worst on these thieves.
I know the IT department had a crap weekend.
Nintendo going to smite them now...
Is there news on the new 3D Mario part. Is it in the 1 GB?
Ransomware groups are the worst scumm
Terrible hacker(s) who need to see legal consequences for this. Also, yet another reason why any HR "employee engagement and feedback solution" (read: employee surveillance) is terrible and should probably be legally restricted.
Man, that message has strong Nigerian Prince energy... did they even get anything or are they just bluffing in the hope of a payout?
Would be great if like last time it ended up being disproven - regardless, fingers crossed whoever is involved in this gets arrested...
Such a sad way to make money.
@psyraven76 Probably hoping for a payout. They're hackers, why should we trust that if they did get paid, they'd not release the data anyways?
Please keep in mind that 1GB of data may not be a lot in terms of game assets or media, but it’s a LOT of text data which seems to be what they are claiming to have.
Jerks who are part of this scummy practice should seriously do something more constructive with their time. Disgusting. If true, I really feel for any affected employees and all IT involved.
$2 million?! I'd be holding them to ransom until they agree to release the HD remasters of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Metroid Prime 2 and 3, and a new F-Zero game on Switch 2. Some people have the wrong priorities.
@Haruki_NLI
Why does my brain always jump to this one when I hear linked in
Ransom ? Great song
So hackers use AI to write ransom notes now?
@DanijoEX All of your personal info and medical history could easily fit within 1 MB of data. This ain’t video game data where high-res textures take up a bunch of space.
That's horrible. I hope none of the staff suffer any consequences from this.
@Haruki_NLI Haven't you seen ransom notes in the movies? They're usually just pieced-together letters from newspaper/magazine clippings.
It also could have been written by AI or translated (poorly) from another language.
@Haruki_NLI What about the people who don't drink coffee?
@DanijoEX The value is in the content of the data, not the size of it.
I could make an off-color joke here, but I won't.
@ParrakerriRush How could you think of Mario at a time like this?
Now, if it was Ocarina of Time...
@Lofoten Yeah, someone should "Catch Me If You Can" this crew.
So they're attacking employees, and violating their privacy, via health care services...
I hope these individuals are caught, and brought to Japan. Their punishment should include a very public tour of Kozukappara, where they can learn how Edo Japan... used criminals, shall we say... to advance knowledge of human health. Particularly the human anatomy...
@KingMike I'd be most concerned about them leaking the "personal feelings about work." That's supposed to be anonymous!
@LastFootnote It's the Switch 2 Era, Baby! Everything's in 4K!
Why would the company have employees bank statements?
I don't think this has a good side unlike the gigaleak and teraleak, he specifically stole employee bank data, that's why it's so small, it's not full of developer secrets, it's full of human livelihoods.
859 MB... almost fits on a CD-R !
That's one expensive disc.
Wild to call yourself "extortion as a service"
What did mugger seem too plain?
A lot of that information is somewhat out there for most all of us. If I were Nintendo I would tell them to kick rocks.
I can’t stand these people! Hopefully they hunted down and locked away for many years!
Nintendo: “Get the ninjas ready.”
“Extortion as a Service”, almost as if they’re proud of it. Wow.
“All progress plans exported” - first thought went to progress on games, but since an HR system I guess this is like individual development plans. “Take my English skills from basic to advanced by a) attending an evening course b) join a Nintendo USA project”. Let’s hope it is all data as innocent as that so that employees’ integrity is not at risk here.
Anyway, please fellow humans on planet Earth, stop this crap. Unless the alternative is eating from dumpsters and living on the streets there is no reason to stoop so low as this to make a living, in fact I’d argue it’s hard to justify even then…
LMAO “Extortion as a Service”. Go finish your Mountain Dew, Cheetos' Fingers!!!
Man, I know that Direct last week wasn't the greatest, but it wasn't THIS bad.
@Tibob the goldeneye disc!
$2 million is basically like $2 to Nintendo.
Sure thing Dr. Evil!
Guess we can never go back to a time where everything wasn't a ransom target. 😔
When was that? I haven't got the faintest clue.
Yeah. You can hack. But Donkey will come shot from a barrel out of the black and kick you poor Kremlins in the back.
A lot of that data is low risk to Nintendo. Even if it was higher risk, companies don’t pay. You can’t pay. There is absolutely no trust that they will just leak it anyway.
Unless they are specifically referring to Nintendo of America, there is no way they have 'w9 forms' as Japanese employees don't have them.
@Tyranexx Sad thing is a lot of the people involved in online scamming are from countries where they could work a full time job for a month and not make the same amount of cash as scamming some old lady into giving them a 10 dollar amazon gift card. I'm not justifying it in the slightest I'm just saying if I lived in a country where the minimum wage was "work and maybe you don't get stabbed" I would consider looking for creative ways to get money.
I hate people.
@Stormcloudlive I understand your point. However, I personally cannot justify willingly taking advantage of someone even if it's in the name of making ends meet. Even if they're halfway across the globe. Unfortunately, clearly not everyone feels this way....
Get rich quick scheme usually never works.
If i was these guys, there's a million other bears i would poke before trying to fk with nintendo's legal team...
@Tyranexx Said it in my post I absolutely hate that this exists be the target a company or an individual little old lady thinking she's talking to some celeb on Facebook, scammers are scum. Just some places in the world makes it so being scum is the only way to make a living. The world ain't a nice place I guess.
859MB as a text file contains over a billion text characters
Too late... Nate the Hate already got everything out 🤷♀️
All of the things these hackers can do for good and they decide to go after regular people that have a 9-5 trying to make a living. So silly!
@Qwertyninty Yea, why can't they go after billionaires and other evildoers?
@Pillowpants exactly
Who thought it was a good idea to turn GAAS (Games As A Service) into EAAS?
Like I said the last time, if you really must hate on companies, direct your hate to those having a direct impact in real life.
@Stormcloudlive Unfortunately, as beautiful as the world can be sometimes, there are plenty of dark spots to it as well.
All I can say is lol.
@Qwertyninty or a potential trillionaire, perhaps? No, I'm not joking...
The fact that hacker groups can publicly exist is mind boggling to me, and picking a fight with Nintendo is certainly brave
Liam Doolan, can you please add a page that tracks from Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3 have been added to Mario Kart World's Free Roam on the Nintendo Music app last evening?
I think what boggles my mind is that the physical release of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is today (got mine in the mail earlier) and no one has said anything online.
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