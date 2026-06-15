Update [ ]: Nintendo of America has responded to the claimed data breach, confirming a loss "limited to internal survey content comprising a small subset of our employees," and stating that "most of the information dates back several years."

Here's the full statement, as provided to us by NOA:

We are aware of an issue involving TinyPulse, a third-party service used for internal employee surveys at Nintendo of America. Nintendo’s systems have not been compromised, and no personal customer or financial data has been accessed. The data involved is limited to internal survey content comprising a small subset of our employees, and most of the information dates back several years.

We appreciate our employees’ willingness to share their perspectives, take all feedback seriously, and take action when needed. We are working with the service provider to address the issue.

Original Story: An as-yet-unverified data breach may have affected Nintendo, according to a claim made by hacking group ShadowByt3$.

As reported by Technadu (via, Nintendo Everything), this alleged breach occurred on 13th June, with the group giving Nintendo until 15th June (today) to respond.

ShadowByt3$ claims to have accessed 859MB of Nintendo employee data, including full names of employees, bank statements, employee IDs and reports, analytics, and more.

🚨Cyber Alert ‼️ 🇯🇵Japan - 𝗡𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼 SHADOWBYT3$ claims to have breached Nintendo, allegedly stealing approximately 859 MB of data from TINYpulse systems. The claimed dataset includes employee names, email addresses, surveys, analytics reports, bank statement PDFs, W-9 forms, workplace feedback, etc. — Hackmanac (@hackmanac.com) 2026-06-13T20:07:24.925Z

It is claimed that this data was collected via TINYpulse, a WebMD Health Services HR program designed as an "employee engagement and feedback solution to enhance culture and performance." Targeting a third-party program used by an institution (rather than Nintendo itself) is a common tactic for ransomware groups.

While this unconfirmed leak is much smaller than the large 'teraleak' which affected The Pokémon Company back in 2024 or the earlier 'gigaleak', the sensitive nature of the details makes this an extremely serious breach if verified.

We've reached out to Nintendo for comment and will update this article if we hear back.