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Nintendo just dropped system updates for the Switch and Switch 2, and while the latter is fairly inconsequential for a lot of folks, the former does something pretty spectacular: it fixes the eShop.

Yes, the original Switch eShop has been redesigned to bring it more in line with the Switch 2, ditching the browser-based setup for a dedicated app. As noted by Daniel Vuckovic from Vooks, the eShop now runs at a much improved speed.

You'll also note in the below footage that the overall design is much darker. This is optional, and is applied automatically if you have the 'Basic Dark' theme chosen for the Switch homepage.

It's much better, right? The speed at which you are able to scroll through the Current Offers tab is frankly ridiculous compared to how slow it used to be.

This is a very welcome improvement, then, and one that's been a long time coming. All we need now is for Nintendo to purge some of the more egregious 'eSlop' titles. The eShop still plays host to dozens upon dozens of cheap games that rely heavily on AI-generated key art, descriptions, and sometimes, full game assets.

Many go so far as to blatantly copy more well-known, popular titles as a way to have more visibility on the eShop and dupe customers into purchases.