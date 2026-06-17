Indie developer Powerhoof, who you might remember is behind the wonderful multiplayer title Crawl, is bringing its latest game to the Switch and Switch 2 – and it looks excellent.

The Drifter is a traditional point-and-click adventure with a heavy pixel art visual style and a story that encompasses murder, conspiracy, shadowy corporations, and more. Though it's coming to both Nintendo platforms, those on Switch 2 can swap between twin-stick controls and a more traditional mouse setup.

The Switch 2 will also feature support for 4K visuals on compatible TVs alongside 120fps performance, so those parallax scrolling backgrounds will look extra smooth.

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Over on Steam, the game has received a total of 3,337 reviews with an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' consensus. Meanwhile, it's also bagged a number of awards at the 2025 Australian Game Developer Awards, including Game of the Year, Excellence in Narrative, Excellence in Visual Art, and Excellence in Sound Design.

Here's a look at the key features:

- A Pulp Adventure Thriller from the minds that brought you Peridium and Crawl.

- An engrossing roller-coaster of a story - Drawing on King, Crichton and Carpenter, with a dash of 70s -Aussie grindhouse.

- Point 'n Click or Controller - Unique twin-stick controls make The Drifter as comfy to play on the couch as at your PC.

- Bursting with raw crunchy pixel art and high-impact animation.

- Professionally voice acted, with a brooding dark-synth cinematic score.

You can currently pre-order The Drifter on the eShop for £16.75 / £19.99. The price is the same across both consoles, while a free upgrade pack is also available if you want to move from Switch to Switch 2 later down the line.

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment down below.