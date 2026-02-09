TIME Magazine is getting in on Pokémon's 30th anniversary with a trio of Special Edition covers.

Available now via Amazon (US), the 96-page mag is available in three unique flavours, offering up covers featuring Lugia and Ho-Oh, Mega Charizard, and Rayquaza. We have to admit, it's quite interesting that none of them showcase any Pokémon from Red and Blue, but then we have to remind ourselves that it's a celebration of the entire media franchise, not just the original games.

Each magazine costs $14.99, and you can buy all three for a total of $44.97 (which yes, is literally just $14.99 multiplied by 3... no discounts for bulk buying here, folks).

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

As for what you can expect to find inside, it sounds like it's more or less a celebration of the franchise's impact after 30 years, with a few more bits and bobs thrown in for good measure.

"This special edition of TIME explores the power of the Pokémon franchise, discussing the history and influences behind the iconic video games. It documents the surge around Pokémon GO and highlights tips and tricks for mastering the game. Plus, learn about Pokémon trading cards and how to explore that lucrative market (and not get scammed)."

A brand-new Super Bowl ad was also shown during the recent game, featuring the like of Lady Gaga, Jisoo, and Trevor Noah as they reveal their favourite creatures from the iconic franchise. We're expecting to see a lot more in the coming weeks and months as The Pokémon Company looks to capitalise on the milestone anniversary.