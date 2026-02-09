After a slate of HD-2D remakes, Dragon Quest has brought another of its past entries into the modern era, this time with a doll-like, diorama-style 3D look in Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined.

This complete overhaul of the 2000 PlayStation RPG, which also came out on the 3DS in 2013 and 2016 (Japan and the West respectively) delivers a streamlined version of one of the longest games in the series, smoothing out the pacing, improving combat, making battles faster, and even cutting a few "optional" scenarios.

For some fans and critics, the changes have proven controversial. And while we're not sure we can call this version the "definitive" release, our reviewer Mitch did have high praise for the many quality-of-life changes, scoring the Switch 2 release a 9/10: