Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Keifer
Image: Square Enix

After a slate of HD-2D remakes, Dragon Quest has brought another of its past entries into the modern era, this time with a doll-like, diorama-style 3D look in Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined.

This complete overhaul of the 2000 PlayStation RPG, which also came out on the 3DS in 2013 and 2016 (Japan and the West respectively) delivers a streamlined version of one of the longest games in the series, smoothing out the pacing, improving combat, making battles faster, and even cutting a few "optional" scenarios.

For some fans and critics, the changes have proven controversial. And while we're not sure we can call this version the "definitive" release, our reviewer Mitch did have high praise for the many quality-of-life changes, scoring the Switch 2 release a 9/10:

With the Dragon Quest franchise is doing better than ever worldwide, and the 40th anniversary coming up later this year, there's never been a better time to be a fan. So, newcomers, veterans, and slimes, we want to hear what you think about Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined on Switch 1 or Switch 1.

With a whole weekend under your belt, perhaps you feel strongly about the changes and you love them? Or maybe there's an island or a gameplay element that you miss that brings the experience down? Whether you've finished it (did you sleep?) or are just a few hours in, you can give the game a score below and, if you change your mind later, come back and rescore.

Thanks for voting! If you want to share your thoughts Reimagined in more detail, head down to the comments and chat away!

