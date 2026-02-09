Late last year, Nintendo finally brought the former Japan-exclusive 'My Nintendo' app to the West, under the new name of Nintendo Store. We all used it to take a brief glance at our playtime breakdowns, then consigned it to the pile of other unused apps in our phone's storage, thanks to its reliance on funnelling us to the My Nintendo Store website.

The constant channels to your preferred web browser are still prevalent in the app today, but a new update is moving things in the right direction, with in-app product searches now working... in-app.

According to @Oatmealdome on Bluesky, previous versions of the app would kick the user straight to the My Nintendo website whenever they tried to use the app's search function. As of today's ver. 3.1.0 patch, the app now displays search results itself, but it will still open the game page in a browser if you tap on it. Still no chance of buying anything via the app, then, but hey, it's a step in the right direction!

[Nintendo Store] Version 3.1.0 has been released. This update adds the ability to view search results in-app (previously it would open a website in a browser), adds the ability to enlarge screenshots on product pages, and improves performance in the Search and Wish List tabs. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T03:12:01.1881401Z

Aside from the added search functionality, the update also improves display speed in select tabs, adds the option to enlarge product images (groundbreaking), and makes a few smaller tweaks, too.

The patch notes were shared on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Nintendo Store Ver. 3.1.0 (9th Feb 2026)