Square Enix has just released a new patch for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales on Steam, with a promise to bring it to consoles in the near future.
There isn't a great deal to go through here, but one of the key improvements includes a new option to disable the voice support completely. This has proven to be a major bugbear with players since the game's launch, so it's nice to see Square Enix take the feedback on board.
Otherwise, we've got adjustments to tutorial behaviour along with some fixes to frame rate and a few bugs. Good stuff, indeed.
A Steam update for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is out now!
- Adds an option to disable support character voices
- Adjusts tutorial behavior
- Fixes FPS drops on some setups when Faie is present
- Minor bug fixes
Coming to other platforms as soon as possible.
Despite the feedback surrounding the voice support, The Adventures of Elliot has otherwise been a critical hit with players. We awarded it a score of 8/10 and said the following:
"The seamless change from turn-based to action combat proves how timeless the HD-2D art direction is. The Adventures of Elliot not only looks beautiful, but has a story to match. Elliot’s journey transcends time and space to deliver an emotional gut punch that’ll stick with me for a while.
"Despite performance issues on Switch 2, there’s tons of gameplay variety and fun exploration, which makes it one adventure you’ll want to make time for."