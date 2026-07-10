Square Enix has just released a new patch for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales on Steam, with a promise to bring it to consoles in the near future.

There isn't a great deal to go through here, but one of the key improvements includes a new option to disable the voice support completely. This has proven to be a major bugbear with players since the game's launch, so it's nice to see Square Enix take the feedback on board.

Otherwise, we've got adjustments to tutorial behaviour along with some fixes to frame rate and a few bugs. Good stuff, indeed.

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A Steam update for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is out now! - Adds an option to disable support character voices

- Adjusts tutorial behavior

- Fixes FPS drops on some setups when Faie is present

- Minor bug fixes Coming to other platforms as soon as possible.

Despite the feedback surrounding the voice support, The Adventures of Elliot has otherwise been a critical hit with players. We awarded it a score of 8/10 and said the following: