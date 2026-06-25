Famitsu has provided our latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales that comes out the big winner this week.

Yes, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is once again on top with 34,967 units sold, but if we combine the Switch 2 and PS5 sales for Elliot, Square Enix's new release totals 38,517. Pretty good start!

Otherwise, there are a lot of familiar names in the top ten, but we have to wonder... Did Yoshi and the Mysterious Book flop in Japan? A running total of 68,205 isn't terrible, but it's pretty slim compared to even Kirby Air Riders. Perhaps digital sales tell a different story, but we'd be surprised.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (15th - 21st June) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Switch 34,957 1,382,027 2 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 28,409 129,385 3 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Switch 2 23,674 NEW 4 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales PS5 14,843 NEW 5 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 7,073 1,064,055 6 eFootball Kick-Off! Switch 2 6,835 35,025 7 Mario Kart World Switch 2 4,289 2,974,785 8 Mincraft Switch 3,449 4,225,771 9 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 3,403 68,205 10 Kirby Air Riders Switch 3,332 540,388

There's little change with hardware this week. Despite the recent price hike lowering overall Switch 2 sales, it's still dominating the competition at 26,435 units sold.

The PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay though, thanks to its relatively low price. Overall, all three PlayStation SKUs this week totalled 9,449, while the Switch SKUs managed a combined 5,467.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (15th - 21st June) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 26,435 5,940,500 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,024 1,324,185 3 Switch OLED Model 2,619 9,593,258 4 Switch Lite 2,446 6,981,943 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 1,165 364,374 6 Switch 402 20,302,138 7 PlayStation 5 260 5,920,682 8 Xbox Series X 217 327,837 9 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 217 32,455 10 Xbox Series S 29 342,474

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.