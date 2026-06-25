Famitsu has provided our latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales that comes out the big winner this week.
Yes, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is once again on top with 34,967 units sold, but if we combine the Switch 2 and PS5 sales for Elliot, Square Enix's new release totals 38,517. Pretty good start!
Otherwise, there are a lot of familiar names in the top ten, but we have to wonder... Did Yoshi and the Mysterious Book flop in Japan? A running total of 68,205 isn't terrible, but it's pretty slim compared to even Kirby Air Riders. Perhaps digital sales tell a different story, but we'd be surprised.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (15th - 21st June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream
|
Switch
|
34,957
|1,382,027
|2
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|28,409
|129,385
|3
|
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|
Switch 2
|23,674
|NEW
|4
|
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|
PS5
|14,843
|NEW
|5
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|7,073
|1,064,055
|6
|
eFootball Kick-Off!
|
Switch 2
|6,835
|35,025
|7
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|4,289
|2,974,785
|8
|
Mincraft
|
Switch
|3,449
|4,225,771
|9
|
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
Switch 2
|3,403
|68,205
|10
|
Kirby Air Riders
|
Switch
|3,332
|540,388
There's little change with hardware this week. Despite the recent price hike lowering overall Switch 2 sales, it's still dominating the competition at 26,435 units sold.
The PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay though, thanks to its relatively low price. Overall, all three PlayStation SKUs this week totalled 9,449, while the Switch SKUs managed a combined 5,467.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (15th - 21st June)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
26,435
|5,940,500
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|8,024
|
1,324,185
|3
|
Switch OLED Model
|2,619
|9,593,258
|4
|Switch Lite
|2,446
|6,981,943
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
1,165
|364,374
|6
|
Switch
|402
|20,302,138
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|260
|5,920,682
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
217
|327,837
|9
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|
217
|
32,455
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
29
|342,474
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com]
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