Adventures of Elliot
Image: Square Enix

Famitsu has provided our latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales that comes out the big winner this week.

Yes, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is once again on top with 34,967 units sold, but if we combine the Switch 2 and PS5 sales for Elliot, Square Enix's new release totals 38,517. Pretty good start!

Otherwise, there are a lot of familiar names in the top ten, but we have to wonder... Did Yoshi and the Mysterious Book flop in Japan? A running total of 68,205 isn't terrible, but it's pretty slim compared to even Kirby Air Riders. Perhaps digital sales tell a different story, but we'd be surprised.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (15th - 21st June) Total Unit Sales
1

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream

Switch

34,957

 1,382,027
2

Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027

Switch

 28,409 129,385
3

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

Switch 2

 23,674 NEW
4

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

PS5

 14,843 NEW
5

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 7,073 1,064,055
6

eFootball Kick-Off!

Switch 2

 6,835 35,025
7

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 4,289 2,974,785
8

Mincraft

Switch

 3,449 4,225,771
9

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Switch 2

 3,403 68,205
10

Kirby Air Riders

Switch

 3,332 540,388

There's little change with hardware this week. Despite the recent price hike lowering overall Switch 2 sales, it's still dominating the competition at 26,435 units sold.

The PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay though, thanks to its relatively low price. Overall, all three PlayStation SKUs this week totalled 9,449, while the Switch SKUs managed a combined 5,467.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (15th - 21st June) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2

26,435

 5,940,500
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 8,024

1,324,185
3

Switch OLED Model

 2,619 9,593,258
4 Switch Lite 2,446 6,981,943
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

1,165

 364,374
6

Switch

 402 20,302,138
7

PlayStation 5

 260 5,920,682
8

Xbox Series X

217

 327,837
9

Xbox Series X - Digital Edition

217

32,455
10

Xbox Series S

29

 342,474

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]