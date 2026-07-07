After being acquired by the Savvy Games Group subsidiary Scopely last March for the sum of $3.5 billion, it's been announced the Pokémon GO developer Niantic will be getting a name change and logo update.

This is timed in with Pokémon GO's 10th anniversary celebrations this week and sees the developer renamed to "Scopely Explore".

According to the official PR, this new name "reflects a mission that has guided these teams from the very beginning".

Exploration sits at the heart of these games and experiences, and the communities they serve. Whether encouraging players to discover new places, connect with others, or experience the world in new ways, this team has always been united by a belief that there is more to explore.

Scopely Explore is not a separate company or subsidiary. It is a mission-driven team within Scopely. Like all of the experiences in our portfolio, these games and products are developed and published by Scopely. Scopely Explore will continue building experiences that inspire people to get outside, connect with one another, and explore the world together for many years to come as part of Scopely.

In the coming weeks, the name and logo will begin to be updated across existing games. Some other previous releases include Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now.