Following the release of the Stardew Valley Cookbook, an official "Stardew Valley Crochet Book" has now been announced. It will be released on 26th January 2027, and pre-orders are now live.

ConcernedApe has called on the expertise of crochet designer Megan Lapp and Cookbook writer Ryan Novak is also back.

This new book comes loaded with 25 amigurumi projects and variations to make more than 45 "incredible" projects. It promises to offer both "simple" crochet projects like Slimes and Eggs, to more challenging creations such as a "proposal-worthy" Mermaid Pendant.

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Adorn your farmhouse shelf with Junimos, Slimes, Parsnips, Geodes, the legendary Galaxy Sword, and, yes, even a pair of Lucky Purple Shorts! ...Why crochet just one White Chicken when you can choose from a variety of beak, comb, and tail feather options to add your favorite Blue, Brown, Golden, and Void chicken varieties to the coop, too? Crochet a collection of adorable Junimos and then make them a cute Junimo Hut to shelter in. With color variations to make a hut for every season, your magical nature spirits can harvest your crops in comfort year round.

Just like the cookbook, the crochet book is also filled with original illustrations as well as tips and headnotes from the characters of Stardew.

Once again, pre-orders for the hard copy edition and ebook edition are now live across multiple retailers and websites. You can find out more on the official Stardew Valley books website.