Activision shadow-dropped Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on the PS4 & PS5 this week.

Unsurprisingly, it's led to questions about the possibility of Switch ports. If you do have an itchy trigger finger, you'll supposedly look elsewhere for your first-person shooter thrills, as versions for Nintendo's current systems are apparently "not planned".

As highlighted by Insider Gaming, this information has been shared by CharlieIntel, which covers all things related to Call of Duty and has a "reliable" track record when it comes to reporting updates and developments about the blockbuster series.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

We'll keep our sights on this to see if there are any changes, but for now, the only Call of Duty title confirmed for Nintendo's Switch 2 is Modern Warfare 4. It's arriving on 23rd October 2026 and will be simultaneously released across all platforms on the same day.

This will be the first Call of Duty title released on a Nintendo device since Microsoft entered a 10-year commitment with the Japanese firm to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo hardware. This deal became legally binding in 2023.