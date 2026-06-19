Update [ ]: Bandai Namco has now shared the patch notes for this update, coming out the same day as the Switch and Switch 2 version of Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the details via Bandai Namco's official website (thanks, RPG Site):

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Free Update Patch Notes (10th July 2026)

Regarding Digimon Story Time Stranger, an update will be released at the following times:

Nintendo Switch™ 2 / Nintendo Switch™: July 9, 9:00 PM PDT (North America) / July 10, 12:00 AM CEST (Europe)

To ensure the best gameplay experience, please make sure to install the latest update before playing. Details of the update are listed below.

Update Version:

Nintendo Switch™ 2 : Ver. 1.2.1

: Ver. 1.2.1 Nintendo Switch™: Ver. 1.2.1

Details:

Digimon

Added Terriermon Assistant as a playable character.

- Available through Mode Change from Terriermon.

Systems

Added a Photo Mode during field exploration.

during field exploration. Added a screen to check Digivolution Conditions in the Digifarm.

in the Digifarm. Added a Graphics Mode selection option.

*Available in the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version at launch. / Not available on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series S, and STEAM®.

- Quality Mode: 4K, HDR, up to 30 FPS

- Performance Mode: Full HD, up to 60 FPS

Others

Fixed an issue where training in the Digifarm would not complete if the playtime had reached the maximum limit of 999 hours and 59 minutes , causing the remaining time countdown to stop progressing.

, causing the remaining time countdown to stop progressing. Fixed an issue that could prevent progression under certain conditions during the Main Mission “The God of Speed's Wish.”

Fixed various other minor issues.

You can find out more about what to expect from this update in the original story below.

Original Story: [Fri 19th Jun, 2026 03:55 BST]:

Ahead of the release of Digimon Story Time Stranger on the Switch 1 & 2 next month, Bandai Namco has announced a free update is coming to "all platforms".

It will be arriving on 10th July 2026 alongside the release of the Nintendo versions and will include four major updates.

This includes adding "Terriermon Assistant" as a playable character, a photo mode for field exploration, a screen to check Digivolution Conditions in the Digifarm, and a graphics mode selection option.

Bandai Namco has previously has already confirmed the "quality" and "performance" mode settings for the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the title. On Switch 2, you'll be able to experience up to 60 fps in performance and 4K resolution docked in quality, including HDR support.

If you want to try out this game before the big release, Bandai Namco recently released a Nintendo eShop demo. This same title is also getting a major DLC update in 2027.