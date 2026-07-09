Developer Fumi Games has released another update for Mouse: P.I. For Hire, and it's a big one.

Not only does Version 1.2.0 target a huge amount of bugs, but it also adds in some neat new features. First up, it adds uncapped VRR for compatible devices, which should result in better performance. in addition, a new 'balanced' 40fps mode has been added.

You can also now revisit levels you've previously beat in order to mop up any incomplete side quests, and UI elements have also been improved, including the ability to view weapon enhancements in the weapon wheel. Nice!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

So let's check out the full patch notes...

Kick Tutorial Failsafe - Players who missed the kick tutorial in 'Vaudeville' will no longer get stuck in later levels.

Control Rebinding Overhaul - Improved reliability and usability of the control rebinding system.

Audio Feedback for Settings - Added audio confirmation when applying settings changes.

Settings Menu Improvements - "Apply" prompt now only appears when changes are actually made.

Weapon Wheel Visual Uplift - Improved visual states and readability on the Weapon Wheel.

Weapon Wheel Upgrade Display - Weapon upgrade levels now displayed on the Weapon Wheel.

Performance Optimization - General performance and optimization pass across the game.

Uncapped VRR - Variable Refresh Rate support for smoother gameplay on compatible displays.

Balanced Mode - New 40 FPS “Balanced” graphics mode on Nintendo Switch 2.

For players who have already completed the game, select “Continue” or reload your latest save file in the Main Menu, which will transport you to the HUB zone and provide access to the overworld map to replay levels.

Completing the game will now automatically transport you to the HUB zone after the credits roll, providing access to the overworld map to replay levels.

This feature is accessible via the overworld map by simply driving to a completed level and selecting “Revisit”.

Level Revisit - Replay previous levels to collect missing collectibles and finish incomplete side quests.

Stability and Crashes

Fixed audio corruption occurring during level progression in extended play sessions.

Fixed a crash caused by the Boomstick attempting to move to idle animation in 'Mouseburg Grand Opera'.

Fixed a crash when the player jumped down to take fall damage in the 'Der Harzerburg' intro.

Fixed a crash that could occur on launch.

Fixed an issue where camera shake effects could stack excessively.

Resolved various internal errors that could cause unexpected behaviour during gameplay.

Fixed instances of the game freezing when system memory reached its limit.

Gameplay and Progression

Fixed an issue where players with mid-level saves could be blocked by an invisible collider during the flood dive sequence in 'The Depths'.

Fixed a progression blocker where weapons remained holstered when entering the Circus Ticket events in 'MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show'.

Fixed an issue where player armor does not reduce explosive damage correctly.

Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by backing out of vent trap doors at the last moment.

Fixed an issue where players could fall through the map after activating the lever in 'The Depths'.

Fixed an issue where players could become trapped in the sewer room during the ‘Shrewd Shrews’ mission.

Fixed a sequence break and missing trigger near the Bandel door in 'The Unknown'.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of a hole after defeating the 'Movie Sets' boss.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could access an area too early in 'Vaudeville'

Fixed a blocker where players were unable to equip weapons or fists during the 'Office Ruins' mission.

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from progression due to doors closing too early in 'Office Ruins'.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to load the last checkpoint after being killed by a missile in 'Office Ruins'.

Fixed an issue where throwing D-namite during an autosave could break D-namite functionality.

Fixed a blocker where players got stuck exiting a door after the fight club arena in ‘The Depths’.

Fixed an issue where damage scaling for some weapons could persist incorrectly across game sessions.

Fixed an issue where players could skip obtaining the Portable Freezer and finish the 'Bandel’s Mansion' level without entering the front door.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between the ceiling and staircase railing on ‘“River Fever” Line’.

Fixed invisible wall collision on a pipe in 'The Depths'.

Fixed an issue where a fan launched the player upwards even when turned off in 'Old Subway'.

Fixed a teleport loop in the 'Clergyrow' level near the Spike-D tutorial.

Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by a door after interacting with a lever in 'Curdsville Nuthouse'.

Fixed an issue where enemies revived during their death animation would not animate properly.

Fixed an issue where the last fuel tank in the Ze Professor fight did not deal damage.

Fixed hit registration on fuel tanks during the Ze Professor boss fight.

Fixed an issue where fuel tanks could be shot during the Ze Professor boss fight intro.

Fixed an issue where the Hellrazor did not receive infinite ammo during the finale.

Fixed a progression blocker where a teleporting collider was placed too close to an arena in 'Bandel’s Mansion'.

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight failed to re-equip after combat in the ‘'Old Subway'’ corridor.

Fixed an issue where using primary and alternate fire simultaneously broke flashlight functionality.

Fixed an issue where the weapon used during a save was not equipped after loading if the player loaded while using the flashlight.

Fixed a sequence skip in 'The Depths' that allowed early access to a Baseball Card.

Fixed a bridge that blocked ladder access in 'Wallop Bay'.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck near a platform in the 'MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show' boss fight.

Fixed an issue where NPC Cameron Bozo used the wrong sprite when captured in 'Wallop Bay'.

Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in 'Curdsville Nuthouse'.

Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in ‘'The Depths'’.

Fixed an issue where barrels thrown at enemies could bounce and get shot upwards.

Fixed an infinite fall loop caused by zoning issues in the 'The Unknown' platforming section.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck behind a container in 'Tinsel Avenue'.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between barrels and a fence in 'Wallop Bay'.

Fixed an issue where an exit door could push the player out of the world in 'Tinsel Avenue'.

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the car lift switch during the 'Once Upon a Time by Tinsel Bros' job in 'Tinsel Avenue'.

Fixed an issue where a locked door prevented progression when using a shortcut in 'Fart Harbor'.

Fixed a quest trigger bypass via a staircase jump in 'The Depths'.

Fixed timeline issues in the post-pit fight sequence in ‘The Depths'.

Fixed teleport volume and fade duration in 'The Depths'.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up a Toxic Barrel in ‘Old Subway’.

Fixed missing fade transitions on teleports in 'Wallop Bay'.

Fixed an issue where an interactable suitcase and secret area were not functioning in '“River Fever” Line'.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck in 'Tinsel Avenue'.

Fixed an issue where cupboard colliders blocked entry into the Music Room secret area in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed an issue where the Shanty Town bridge exit could be easily missed in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed a small dollar pile that could not be picked up on a raised platform in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed a section skip in the Tinsel Bros building in 'Tinsel Avenue'.

Fixed an issue where D-pad controls no longer worked during lockpicking.

Fixed an issue where enemies could not spawn properly due to collision issues in 'Wallop Bay'.

Fixed a progression blocker where cannon and ladder assets pushed the player under the floor in 'Mouseburg Grand Opera'.

Fixed an issue where the dance floor encounter could fail to activate in 'Der Harzerburg'.

Fixed an issue where Spike-D Tokens could fail to spawn.

Fixed a collision issue that locked players out of the boss arena after interacting with the cannon in 'Mouseburg Grand Opera'.

Fixed an issue where installing a new build over an old save could cause UI issues or blockers.

Fixed multiple issues when changing graphic presets throughout gameplay.

Fixed a white screen or flat texture appearing during lockpicking.

Fixed a blocker where players could fall through the floor in a corridor in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed an issue with D-Namite achieving a broken sprite/animation state.

Fixed an instance where the player could fall out of the world in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed an instance where the player could teleport from a boat back to the wooden dock in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed repetitive teleportation issues in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed a teleport loop where players were sent into an endless looping state in 'The Unknown'.

Fixed an issue where players could jump out of the rollercoaster cart in 'The Unknown'.

Fixed a teleport that could transport the player to the wrong zone in 'Fart Harbor'.

Fixed a collider incorrectly placed where a bridge should be before the bridge is pulled down in 'Quagmire'.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could leave the decontamination room before the door fully closed in 'Curdsville Nuthouse'.