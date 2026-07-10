Nacon's upcoming Switch 2 game Hell Is Us, which has received "very positive" ratings on platforms like Steam and was praised by our colleagues at Push Square as a "must-play" for fans of lore-filled mystery, is shifting its release date by two weeks.

Although the developer Rogue Factor has been "working hard" to deliver this version of the game, due to September being a "very busy" time for game releases, the team has delayed the launch to 8th October 2026.

We have decided to postpone the release from September 24 to October 8, 2026. Exactly two weeks!

...We believe it's best for everyone involved, our team and our partners, and for you, the players, to move our release date to a less busy period. We can't wait for you to able to play Hell Is Us on Nintendo Switch 2 and discover everything we have in store for you.

Some of the other games releasing this September include The Blood of Dawnwalker, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Marvel's Wolverine, Control Resonant and Silent Hill: Townfall. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will also launch exclusively for Switch 2.

Hell Is Us was released on other platforms last year and is described as a third-person action-adventure combining intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration, where you'll explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face all sorts of mysterious creatures along the way.

Here are some official details about this world and its gameplay:

As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance. No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone.