Ahoy folks, we're back with another look at the latest Japanese boxed charts (goodness, will these even exist in a few years time..?), courtesy of Famitsu.
It's time for Rhythm Heaven Groove to shine, and wowie-zowie, what a great start. What many are deeming to be the Switch's swan song has absolutely smashed it with a total of 393,378 unit sales in its first week. That's just groovy baby, yeaaah.
With Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream chilling out at number 3 with another 26,552 to add to its running total, it's clear Nintendo made the right call to continue supporting the Switch with these titles.
Star Fox, meanwhile, is doing... okay...? its debut sales were decent, but with a current running total of 52,068, it's clear folks in Japan were perhaps holding off for Rhythm Heaven Groove instead. Those numbers don't lie, so let's just hope it's done enough to convince Nintendo to keep investing in Star Fox.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (29th June - 5th July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Rhythm Heaven Groove
|
Switch
|
393,378
|NEW
|2
|
Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou!
|
Switch
|60,428
|NEW
|3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|26,552
|1,437,122
|4
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|13,261
|159,596
|5
|
Star Fox
|
Switch 2
|10,388
|52,068
|6
|
Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou!
|
PS5
|8,773
|NEW
|7
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|6,724
|1,076,649
|8
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|5,976
|2,985,282
|9
|
eFootball Kick-Off!
|
Switch 2
|5,946
|47,454
|10
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|4,027
|4,233,151
Hardware is a similar picture this week, with the Switch 2 way out in front with 32,797 sales, and the Digital Edition of the PS5 holding its own thanks to its cheaper price point. Gee, why would Sony want to ditch physical games, again?
Anyway, all three original Switch SKUs total 10,788 this week, while the PS5 consoles managed 10,913. Very close indeed!
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (29th June - 5th July)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
32,797
|5,998,176
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|9,616
|
1,342,598
|3
|
Switch OLED Model
|5,813
|9,603,101
|4
|Switch Lite
|4,221
|6,988,717
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
1,020
|366,226
|6
|
Switch
|754
|20,303,377
|7
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|465
|32,968
|8
|
PlayStation 5
|
277
|5,921,226
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
220
|
328,237
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
45
|342,652
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 15
Wow that's impressive.
Apparently it is very popular with cats too. People are sharing videos all over the place of their cats and Rhythm Heaven.
Impressive result for Rhythm Heaven Groove.
If it ends up being the swan song of the Switch 1. It is closing on a high note (no pun intended), much like the Game Boy Advance where the original Rhythm Tengoku was the last first-party game for it.
Hopefully SF did well in other regions to convince Nintendo to keep it going.
I wonder if Starfox is one of those Nintendo franchises that does a lot better in the West, like Metroid. Which would explain why Nintendo doesn’t really seem to know what to do with it, but occasionally finds a way to give it to us anyway. I hope the remake does well – I’m really enjoying it and would love to see them build on it in a proper sequel.
Oh wow, and here I thought Rhythm Heaven was more of a niche title. I guess not so in Japan!
Very impressive sales for Rhythm Heaven Groove.
Star Fox is definitely tailored more for western audiences so I wouldn't read too much into its sales in Japan.
My main issue here is we better get a localised version of that Goemon collection!
Hell yeah! That's what I'm talking about! Go Groove!
Go Goemon! Hope it persuades them to translate it all for the West. I doubt it strongly though.
@elpardo1984 For a minute I thought you mentioned Street Fighter, because that's the most common abbreviation for it. But of course, it was Star Fox in this case, which makes a whole lot more sense. And I agree. I hope they can keep it going. Seems Japan is not entirely sold on the game, though
PS5 sales this week separated quite far, on number 2, 5 and 8.
And I prefer DANCE DANCE REVOLUTION over than rhythm heaven games.
Wow that’s way more than I expectdx
Don't tell me what to do!!
..... okay, I looked.
Great news for Rhythm Heaven. Though let's be honest, I don't think it sells that well historically either. Mostly a niche franchise, yeah? My point is that it may not be a RH vs. Star Fox thing. There could be any number of reasons. Hopefully they both do well, because I'd like to see both series continue!
"Those numbers don't lie, so let's just hope it's done enough to convince Nintendo to keep investing in Star Fox"
2011: We have remade Star Fox 64 because it's a safe bet. If it sells well, we might create a new installment in the series.
2016: We have remade Star Fox 64 because it's a safe bet. If it sells well, we might create a new installment in the series.
2026: We have remade Star Fox 64 because it's a safe bet. If it sells well, we might create a new installment in the series.
I honestly can't answer whether Star Fox or F-Zero is in a worse position. Sure, F-Zero is dead, but at least its corpse is not constantly publicly paraded under the guise that it will get resurrected.
It's my GOTY so far.
@Dimjimmer I mean, I, too, would be afraid of expanding on Star Fox if the last original game completely assassinated basically every character and had awful controls.
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