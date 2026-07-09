Ahoy folks, we're back with another look at the latest Japanese boxed charts (goodness, will these even exist in a few years time..?), courtesy of Famitsu.

It's time for Rhythm Heaven Groove to shine, and wowie-zowie, what a great start. What many are deeming to be the Switch's swan song has absolutely smashed it with a total of 393,378 unit sales in its first week. That's just groovy baby, yeaaah.

With Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream chilling out at number 3 with another 26,552 to add to its running total, it's clear Nintendo made the right call to continue supporting the Switch with these titles.

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Star Fox, meanwhile, is doing... okay...? its debut sales were decent, but with a current running total of 52,068, it's clear folks in Japan were perhaps holding off for Rhythm Heaven Groove instead. Those numbers don't lie, so let's just hope it's done enough to convince Nintendo to keep investing in Star Fox.

Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (29th June - 5th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch 393,378 NEW 2 Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! Switch 60,428 NEW 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 26,552 1,437,122 4 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 13,261 159,596 5 Star Fox Switch 2 10,388 52,068 6 Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! PS5 8,773 NEW 7 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 6,724 1,076,649 8 Mario Kart World Switch 2 5,976 2,985,282 9 eFootball Kick-Off! Switch 2 5,946 47,454 10 Minecraft Switch 4,027 4,233,151

Hardware is a similar picture this week, with the Switch 2 way out in front with 32,797 sales, and the Digital Edition of the PS5 holding its own thanks to its cheaper price point. Gee, why would Sony want to ditch physical games, again?

Anyway, all three original Switch SKUs total 10,788 this week, while the PS5 consoles managed 10,913. Very close indeed!

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (29th June - 5th July) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 32,797 5,998,176 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,616 1,342,598 3 Switch OLED Model 5,813 9,603,101 4 Switch Lite 4,221 6,988,717 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 1,020 366,226 6 Switch 754 20,303,377 7 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 465 32,968 8 PlayStation 5 277 5,921,226 9 Xbox Series X 220 328,237 10 Xbox Series S 45 342,652

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