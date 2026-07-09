As part of Super Mario's ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations, Nintendo will be releasing a special themed pin set.

As highlighted by 'Nintendeal' on social media, this set will be available as a promotional item from "select retailers". It includes four Mario pins as well as the 40th anniversary Super Mario Bros. logo. Some of these pins appear to have been released in previous sets.

The Mario pins include Giga Cat Mario (Bowser's Fury), Tanooki Mario (Super Mario Bros. 3), Propeller Mario (NSMB. Wii) and Mario & Luma (Super Mario Galaxy).

First look at the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary pin set that will be available as a promo item from select retailers Coming soon 👀 — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2026-07-08T17:33:20.424Z

Nintendo already released a 40th anniversary pin set via its Nintendo Store in North America earlier this year and it was available as a My Nintendo Reward. In case you missed it, Nintendo also released anniversary pin sets to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary.

Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations originally began last year, with Nintendo announcing Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 for Switch, new amiibo, new content for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and even a new game for Yoshi. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was also released earlier this year.