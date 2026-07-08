Nintendo has announced that the mobile app Mario Kart Tour is officially coming to an end later this year, with online service closing on 30th September at 7am BST / 8am CET / 2am ET / 11pm PT (29th).

Unlike Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which shut up shop back in 2024 only to be replaced by a paid offline version, Nintendo states that a similar deal for MKT is "not scheduled for release" at the time of writing.

The closure announcement was shared on the Mario Kart Tour website, where Nintendo thanked fans for playing over the years: "We sincerely thank the many players who have loved and supported the game since service began so long ago."

All automatic Gold Pass subscription renewals were cancelled during the MKT maintenance last night (7th July). Those whose Gold Pass membership extends beyond this date will still have access to all of its benefits for free until closure, while those without a membership will have to wait until the start of the Vacation Tour on 4th August to get all the bonuses for free.

Likewise, all ruby sales have now ended in the app, though you can still use the purchasable currency in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until things come to a close in September.

The mobile app first arrived on the scene back in 2019, and received four years of new content updates (including many new circuits that eventually found their way into the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass) before that too came to an end in 2023. Things were capped off last year with a limited-time Mario Kart World-themed in-app event.

So, in the absence of an offline version, it looks like we've got a little under three months left to play the mobile racer. Time for a victory lap, anyone?