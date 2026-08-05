Following last week's arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Switch 2, Nintendo has announced it has identified some bugs in this version of the game.

As highlighted by 'OatmealDome' on social media, it received multiple inquiries about the music volume during battles being too quiet, and in New Game +, the third accessory slot can disappear when scanning an amiibo & receiving bonus WP.

Nintendo says it's already preparing an update to resolve these problems, so be on the lookout for that in the near future. In the meantime, here's a rough translation of the Nintendo Support notice:

We have received multiple inquiries regarding the reduction of accessory equipment slots from 3 to 2 in Xenoblade 2 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition). Our investigation has confirmed that this issue occurs under the following conditions: * The Accessory Expansion Kit, obtainable from the Battle Bard who appears in the field after Advanced New Game, is used to increase the equipment slots to 3. * The amiibo is scanned via the "System" -> "amiibo" menu to obtain "Bonus WP." * This issue does not occur if anything other than "Bonus WP" is obtained. * Accessories equipped in the missing slots are not lost. We have also confirmed a bug where the battle BGM volume is lower. We are currently preparing an update to fix these bugs. We will inform you again once the release date is decided. We apologize for any inconvenience and trouble this may cause.

If you haven't already played this game on the Switch 2, it comes with improved performance and resolution, and more: