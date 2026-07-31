Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that Zero Racers and D-Hopper (Dragon Hopper) are now available via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack 'Nintendo Classics' service. Version 1.3.0 also adds a feature allowing you to change the colour of the screen.

Original Story: [Fri 31st Jul, 2026 02:30 BST]:

Since joining the Nintendo Classics service earlier this year, the Virtual Boy library has been receiving regular game updates.

Now, in an announcement this week, Nintendo has revealed it's bringing the cancelled Virtual Boy titles Zero Racers and D-Hopper (Dragon Hopper) to the subscription service on 4th August 2026. It originally announced it was reviving the title based on F-Zero and the Intelligent Systems game earlier this year.

Zero Racers (1996)

This title is a racing game for the Virtual Boy. In a future where the 30th century is approaching in about 10 years, humanity, having declined from its former glory and now living underground, and having lost many emotions, holds a "RACE". You compete for position by driving a floating machine around a course made up of connected square ducts for 5 laps. You must maintain a position within the specified range each lap, and if you finish in the top 3, you can advance to the next course. By using "Rapid," which can be obtained by passing through rapid marks on the course, you can fly at high speed for a limited time.

D-Hopper (1996)

This title is an action game for the Virtual Boy. Prince Dorin of the Sky Kingdom is pursued by the rebellious minister Rexxar and falls deep underground. Rescued by fairies underground, Dorin sets out for the Sky Kingdom while searching for four spirits who have disappeared from the fairy kingdom. He progresses through the stages by jumping and flapping to move across floating platforms in the air and defeating enemies that stand in his way. When he finds the spirits, he can transform into a dragon that can use special abilities.

New Feature - Change The Colour Of The Screen

The Virtual Boy app will also be getting an update which allows you to change the screen colour. You'll need to press and hold the right control stick while using the L and R buttons to select a colour. You can find out more about this in our previous story.

Virtual Boy Joins The Nintendo Music Library



Alongside this announcement today, Nintendo has released a new Virtual Boy commercial and added five Virtual Boy soundtracks to the Nintendo Music app. The following albums are included:

Virtual Boy Gets A New 'Nintendo Classics' Commercial

In a new trailer, Nintendo has highlighted a selection of games in the 'Nintendo Classic' Virtual Boy library. There's a brief look at the upcoming titles Zero Racers and D-Hopper as well.

Nintendo has also announced it's bringing Super Mario Sunshine to the 'Nintendo Classics' GameCube library in August.