More than six weeks out from its 17th September launch, Nintendo has put out a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct broadcast with over 20 minutes of details covering a bunch of characters, story points, and combat features. If you missed it, scroll down to catch up on the archived version.

It certainly gave a comprehensive overview of the game and its setting — the kingdom of Dagdan — if you haven't been following announcements since the game's reveal back in September 2025. We got a good look at capital city Dagsion (the founding king, Dagda, was a Ganondorf lookalike if his statue is anything to go by), plus the four protagonists, Cai, Alucard Sephiroth Dietrich, Theodora, and Leda - each sporting progressively less appropriate battle attire.

Following that story set-up and lots of Dag- words, the Direct went into battle basics - all very workaday fare if you've played a Fire Emblem in the last three-and-a-half decades. The weapons overview showed off this new entry's cinematic flair, with battlefields looking more attractive than ever, as you'd expect given the hardware jump from Switch 1.

We got a deeper look at the three-tier class systems (bagsie Elephant Rider), things to do in Dagsion, and a shiny bird that saves your game and lets you swap between the four protagonists to play in parallel - it looks like this is going to be a big game for completionists. The audio mix throughout the Direct sounded a little off to my ear, with music and in-game dialogue clashing with the narration, but it covered everything clearly enough.

We also got a glimpse of the world outside the capital, and saw the fire-year time-skip and resulting mess you'll have to clean up by game's end, either by going it alone or indulging in a little time-travel to recruit help.

Going back to the game's presentation for a moment, everything looks extremely pleasant, although there's nothing (from what we've seen so far) that couldn't have been accomplished on Switch 1 in some form. Not that it needs to break new ground on the tech front, but hopefully the scope of the city and its exploration will push things further.

Personally, in this series I tend to disable all those fancy battle animations with the beautiful characters anyway — lovely (and trailer-friendly) as they are — to focus on the strategic nitty-gritty without having to watch the same attacks dozens of times every battle. Different strokes, but regardless, the game itself is looking very tasty, with all the depth in narrative and mechanics that we've come to expect.

Did you find the Direct engaging, though? We're split here at NL Towers. For FE veterans or even turn-based RPG fans with no specific FE experience, there was a lot of very obvious information in there. A choice of protagonists, special moves and classes, swords-lances-axes, character quests, upgradable weapons, battlefield buffs and team-ups... Yes, Nintendo, we've all played a video game.

On the other hand, will this laundry list of features and mechanics whet the appetite of any Fire Emblem-curious viewers? There were interesting nuggets in there, though I wonder if anyone came away from this Direct feeling properly satisfied.

Striking the balance of satisfying fans and newbies in the run-up to release is a tough needle to thread with a game of this scope, of course - with so many characters and mechanics that are old hat to many, but might be confusing if you're coming to Fire Emblem after Breath of the Wild, looking for another kingdom from save.

Whether this broadcast hit or not, the series very rarely falters when it comes to sheer quality. What were your impressions of the Direct, though? Has it moved your excitement needle one way or the other? Let us know in the poll and comments below.