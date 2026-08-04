We're quickly approaching the Autumn season of 2026 (crikey), which means the rate of game releases is slowly but surely starting to ramp up.

August is packed with some pretty big-hitters too, including the likes of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Nintendo itself is getting in on the action too with the release of Pokémon Pokopia's first DLC expansion, Life in Bubbly Basin, and we suspect a lot of you are going to be checking that one out pronto.

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So let's take a look at what's in store, hm?

Final Fantasy XIV Online - 4th August 2026

August Games 7
Image: Square Enix

Big Walk - 4th August 2026

August Games 2
Image: Panic

Pokémon Pokopia: Life in Bubbly Basin - 5th August 2026

August Games 3
Image: Nintendo

Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition - 5th August 2026

August Games 9
Image: Atari

Lies of P: Complete Edition - 6th August 2026

August Games 10
Image: NEOWIZ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - 11th August 2026

August Games 8
Image: Bethesda

Duskfade - 13th August 2026

August Games 4
Image: Fireshine Games

EA Sports Madden NFL 27 - 13th August 2026

August Games 5
Image: EA

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 - 27th August 2026

August Games 11
Image: Konami

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition - 28th August 2026

August Games 6
Image: Bandai Namco

Which game(s) are you most looking forward to in August? Leave a comment in the usual place and let us know.