We're quickly approaching the Autumn season of 2026 (crikey), which means the rate of game releases is slowly but surely starting to ramp up.
August is packed with some pretty big-hitters too, including the likes of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Nintendo itself is getting in on the action too with the release of Pokémon Pokopia's first DLC expansion, Life in Bubbly Basin, and we suspect a lot of you are going to be checking that one out pronto.
So let's take a look at what's in store, hm?