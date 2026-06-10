We have been eagerly awaiting more news about Orbitals ever since it was first revealed at last year's Game Awards, and thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct, we finally have a release date.

This anime co-op adventure will jump onto Switch 2 (as a console exclusive, no less) on 3rd September 2026. Yep, that's the same month as every other game, it seems.

From everything we've seen so far, this one looks like it'll have the sauce to stand out from the crowd. It's a co-op-only platformer in a similar vein to It Takes Two or Split Fiction, where you'll have to guide space explorers Maki and Omura on a journey across the galaxy to save their home.

Mechanically, it looks very similar to a Hazelight joint, with each character receiving special abilities to use, in tandem, to solve puzzles. The visuals are a sharp departure, however, with Orbitals looking like a morning anime cartoon from years gone by.

Blast off with Maki and Omura in this intergalactic two-player co-op adventure set in a retro anime-inspired universe. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2, Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric two-player co-op either in local split-screen or locally or online with GameShare, Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication.

If this all sounds very much up your street, Orbitals pre-orders are now live on the Switch eShop for £34.99 / $39.99. There's even a Deluxe Edition that bundles in bonus character and ship skins, a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack.