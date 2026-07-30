This review was originally published in November 2017 back when Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launched on the Switch 1.
To celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, we're republishing the text along with impressions of the Upgrade Pack's performance enhancements. You'll find the Switch 2 details and discussion just above the conclusion.
It seems so long ago now, but the latter half of the Wii lifespan had an overarching tale focused on localisation. Fans in the West kicked off 'Operation Rainfall' when it was clear that three intriguing Nintendo-published games would be Japan-only. Eventually they made their way to the West, and of the three titles Xenoblade Chronicles was — in our view at least — the best of them all. Ambitious, enormous and enthralling, it delivered a memorable experience.
It clearly sold well enough, as there hasn't been any suggestion since that the West will miss out on the Monolith Soft series. The Wii U had Xenoblade Chronicles X, a spin-off with some interesting ideas and approaches that mixed up the formula - it gave the player far more agency, as opposed to the narrative approach of the original. It was fantastic, but in bringing Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to the Switch, a clear choice has been made; this is the true sequel and 'main' entry.
On the surface, then, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 brings us back to the straight-line approach - there are no faction choices here, no jobs based on loyalties in the sense we had in X. Rex, his Blade Pyra (plus alter-ego) and friends embark on a sweeping and almost neverending quest to reach the promised land of Elysium.
It's a simple bildungsroman tale at its core, with the young Rex transforming from plucky scavenger to powerful hero over the course of dozens (and dozens) of hours. The plot is clearly a labour of love, though, with a surprisingly large cast and twists and turns galore; not to mention all of the side quests and optional details that give more insight into Alrest's people and the world's intriguing history. There are also, we should add, some nods to lore that will have fans of the original purring.
All told, the adventure is indeed memorable, which certainly matters for those wondering whether to sink a lot of hours into another Monolith Soft title. The world is a collection of large 'Titans', God-like beings that float / fly in the 'cloud sea', each the home of distinct nations that have their own people, challenges and roles to play.
While the main story is of an ancient war, God-like beings, and an almighty power struggle, underneath we have a very human tale of nations in conflict, friendship or isolated from the rest of the world. The tone and occasional humour is sometimes goofy and at times toe-curling, but the broad story is another high point for Monolith Soft.
The fact we've opened on the story is deliberate - this follows the Wii original in focusing on the main tale, funnelling the player from checkpoint to checkpoint. Underlying that is startling depth, with layered systems and lots of menus, bringing a time-consuming yet oddly compelling mix of adventure and micromanagement. You do the small tasks to level up and earn vital resources, all the while triggering the next major battle and cinematic.
On the latter, Monolith Soft went all in - you can sit watching cutscenes for 10 minutes+ at a time, and some of them are truly exciting and add to the appeal. Time melts away (we played into the small hours without being aware of the time on multiple occasions), making this a game for long sessions on the sofa rather than gaming on the go.
We'll tackle presentation later, but those of you that do like the idea of playing this primarily as a portable title should be able to do so. Having seemingly learnt from feedback on the tiny user interface and text of X on Wii U, this is a game that's far easier to navigate. For a title with such depth and numerous menus there's clearly been a lot of thought put into how it's presented, which is a step up for the franchise.
We also see key revisions in general controls, adapting to some new ideas while making a few welcome improvements. Like its predecessors' combat, for example, this has a mix of auto-attacking and strategic use of 'Arts', varied moves that have cooldown periods. In this case, you have Blades to manage in addition to Arts - each is essentially a weapon, with their own distinct element (the likes of Fire, Ice, Electricity and more besides) and Arts to consider.
Blades also come in different types - Attack, Healer and Tank, which are self-explanatory. Some of your characters and teams are mandatory in the story, but you also gather crystals to create a dizzying range of new Blades through a 'Gacha' style lucky dip. It's a system both complex but easy to understand when playing, and you find yourself building a hefty and diverse squad.
As your group grows, so do your strategic options. Sometimes you'll have a gang of five characters (all 'Drivers' to their Blades) and only three slots, and if you choose, you don't even need to play as the main protagonist Rex (though we did). Finding useful combinations of Drivers, Blades, and related Arts can be hugely rewarding, and occasionally a tough conflict can be cleared on a second attempt by trying a different team.
The combat comes alive as you get further into this, as you start to master not only Arts but the implementation of specials that charge up through three levels. Stringing elements together is key for major combos to damage foes, especially if you can also target an enemy's elemental weakness. For example, a fire special triggers a potential 'Steam' attack from a water-based Blade. As the AI of your buddies is pretty good at charging its gauges, you can pull off some amazing sequences - teammates are generally smart, so if someone in your group is a healer they often step up just when you need a boost.
There are even team combos that use another gauge (familiar from previous entries) which can do enormous damage. To veterans it'll all be familiar, with the added complexities of Blades and elements to shake things up. To newcomers it may seem daunting, but the game moves at a very steady — borderline glacial — pace, and new ideas are introduced gradually (capturing the tutorial screens is a good idea). Anyone watching a battle as an outsider may think it looks like a baffling mess, but in practice it's incredibly immersive. One boss battle took us 45 minutes to clear, but it felt like no time at all.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 also goes all in with micromanaging. We've mentioned Drivers and Blades, and these all have sub-menus for boosting abilities, 'Affinity', improving equipment and using an extraordinary variety of items for temporary buffs. There are even in-game economies in play, so if you spend plenty of money in different lands, you upgrade their 'level' for various benefits.
Menus have submenus, and some submenus have more menus. It can be rather like going down the rabbit hole and some of it is important to grasp and maintain, but it becomes clear which areas can be left aside. As mentioned previously, too, the user interface is excellent, which makes it seem less taxing.
Another area of micro-management worth mentioning is 'Merc Group', which starts about a third of the way into the campaign. It's here that all of your extra Blades go to work, as you can send them out on quests to play out as you continue the adventure - it reminds us of a similar mechanic in the Monster Hunter series. After accumulating a lot of Core Crystals, this becomes their home, as you'll likely not use most of the new Blades with your core group. To some, this is busy work, but we liked building up our little crew on the side.
It is important, all told, to keep on top of various side areas, especially when it comes to levelling up your characters - one vital tip is to regularly stay at inns, where fast-track levelling is possible. By being vigilant, we were generally able to stay ahead of the difficulty curve, but just like the original, it then spikes as you get closer to the finale.
Some grinding may be necessary, and occasionally the game also stumped us with an unexpected requirement. Thankfully not as bad as the 'find x number of this obscure item' tasks that slowed down progress in Xenoblade Chronicles X, we nevertheless hit a few points where our Blades needed a specific ability to clear a hazard. Briefly baffled, we then had to do busywork to level up that area on a specific 'Affinity Chart', before then finally making progress. One frustrating section also needed Blades with specific secondary abilities, and we burned through a lot of core crystals to generate a specific type to clear the section and then move on.
These are very Monolith Soft-style quirks, and that is one of our only issues with this game. It continues the brilliance of its predecessors in so many ways, but also carries the flaws over, such as level spikes, a few overly punishing and repetitive boss fights and occasional inexplicable walls blocking progress. In a year where Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrived and set new standards in their respective franchises, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is more of a great thing but fails to make that leap. We found ourselves tutting at design conventions that had popped up in the Wii and Wii U days.
That partly plays into performance, it must be said. At times Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is gorgeous, with attractive and creative landscapes both in standard gameplay and the many cutscenes. We grew to like the general art style too, even if this writer wasn't overly keen on some of the fashion and character design - the switch to an anime style does allow for greater expression, which really comes to play in the more heart-wrenching moments. At times the set-pieces and surrounding story sequences are downright breathless and emotional, as hours drift by in the everlasting chase for the next story beat.
And yet, the story — being as enormous as it is — has its misfires. These include Nopon being given 'serious' roles despite their daft appearances and voices. Animation is also below par by modern standards in sequences utilising the game engine - characters move as if they're puppets on string.
That said, a lot of credit is due for most of the voice acting, which adds to the experience despite some inevitable iffy moments - we played with the English voicetrack, full of regional British accents, Americans, and Australians, but look forward to trying the free Japanese track (via a download) when the game launches.
Music is another high point. At its worst, the music is competent, but there are some areas and stretches where it's fantastic - from pumping RPG rock in boss fights to choral singing and orchestral beauty, there are some wonderful sounds here.
Moving on to how the game plays, there's a clear split between docked and portable play. Short answer first: this game is best enjoyed when docked on a TV. The resolution and action belong on a big screen, and though there are still performance hiccups, it's smooth enough; it's not a game where lightning reflexes are required. It's also playable on the portable, but the evidently dynamic resolution goes from passable to rather fuzzy depending on what's going on.
It feels like one of the biggest docked / portable gulfs yet on the Switch, and combining the busy action with a dipped resolution and occasional frame rate drops can be a tad underwhelming on the portable. Out of necessity to hit a deadline, we played a decent amount on the handheld and it was still enjoyable, but the game is truly at home when docked and treated as a home console experience. Another factor is time - as mentioned above this is a game full of lengthy battles and cutscenes, which are more suited to quiet time at home than a quick bit of gaming on the go; nevertheless, you can pop your system into sleep with the game still running if you're keen to keep your place.
All of that said, for fans of the series Xenoblade Chronicles 2 delivers, and we're frankly overwhelmed by the thought of the enormous campaign being added to with the upcoming DLC expansion. There's a huge amount of game here, but despite the inevitable repeated actions - go to point A, kill some wildlife on the way to level up, have an enormous set-piece battle then move to point B - it remains addictive and immersive. Plenty of Switch owners will be playing this long into 2018, and they probably won't mind. Battles have an enticing flow to accompany the complexity, the world is varied and beautiful enough to encourage exploration, and the storyline is suitably bombastic.
What this game won't do, despite its excellence, is win over a new audience. Perhaps that's for the best, as not all IPs need to become more accessible - gaming still needs incredibly deep, involving and complicated games to satisfy their audiences. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is just that, though Monolith Soft has maintained its standards without making a notable leap forward - it feels like the true Xenoblade peak is yet to come.
Conclusion
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Switch won't disappoint series fans, especially those that love the Wii original (or even experienced it on New 3DS). It's a new cast and world, with some fresh mechanics and ideas, but much is still familiar. The story has high points, the world and its varied Titan lands is intriguing, and it draws you in for many dozens of hours.
It's Monolith Soft doing what it does best, albeit without shaking off the occasional flaws of the series. It's ultimately an important part of an incredible launch year for the Switch - a reminder that while system concepts change, some things are constant. This is another Xenoblade gem, and a must-have for the most dedicated of adventurers.
Comments 265
Wild down!
I won't be buying this until I've played XCX and experienced whether this series is worth persevering with or not, but I hope you all have a great time with it.
Seem so good!!!
I knew it was going to be amazing. I can't wait!
I am so ready for tomorrow
Well given my copy from the UK Store is yet to even be "Awaiting dispatch" I hope you all enjoy it and see you in a week or so when it arrives.
Can't wait! Xenoblade never crossed my radar during the Wii era. I didn't have a Wii U or New 3ds so XC2 will be my first time diving into this universe and it's a delight to know my excitement is justified.
Another pearl for me. Look forward to play it.
I’ll be really feeling it tomorrow.
@snaplocket Yes, It was.
Excitement! Glad this scored so well here. Made sure my friday was work-free just to pick this game up and play un-interrupted.
Oh mai lawd!!
@gcunit
then get on it Elma wil take good care of you
Ryen time any one?
I wish this game had a "fast mode"... I would love to experience it, but no way I have the time for it.
Never managed to complete XCX due to its forced 'side quests', but I can't wait to jump into XC2 tomorrow. Monolith's worlds are truly mesmerising.
@gcunit Something to note, perhaps, is that I know a fair few people who loved the original but didn't get on with, or borderline loathed, XCX. I can see why: they tried to make it into a bit of an MMO, and in doing so lost some of the single-player focus. The main quest was downright poor at times. Monolith seems to be acknowledging that by making this '2', effectively relegating X to a spin-off.
I haven't played this game, natch, but it sounds like it's back to the joys of the original. In which case, if XCX doesn't turn out to be your thing, but XC1 was, don't let that stop you from picking this up!
Would people recommend playing the first one on 3DS first? Or just jump straight into this one?
Besides the fact that I still have yet to finish the original, I have absolutely no time to start a game of this magnitude. It didn’t stop me from pre-ordering, and my copy is coming tomorrow. Looks like it’s going to sit and wait for a while before I can actually even start it up. I’m so bummed that I can’t seem to get my gaming life in order. After last generation, I never thought I would reach a point where Nintendo would be providing me too much to play. This is a wonderful problem.
Definitely on the wishlist. The first two Xenoblades have taught me that I love the games but never finish them. Lol. I just finally spent a few days starting on BOTW’s Master Mode, and I’m waiting for Monster Hunter World. I did manage to get Fire Emblem Warriors, and as I expected, its gonna be a time eater when I decide to play it more. Such a strong launch year for Switch.
Although I am not interested in this game at all (mostly due how generic the characters seem to me), its great that it got a 9/10.
@jakemills91 If you have a Wii U, buy the much cheaper Wii Virtual Console version, and enjoy getting to use the Gamepad and TV. I loved the first Xenoblade, but never finished it.
My 20th Switch game.
Seems to be reviewing quite well all over the place. Not my type of game but after watching the last, direct my 9 year old said he really wanted to play it. May pick it up sometime early next year. Hope you guys have fun with it tomorrow!
My first post here, but some of you may know me from Push Square. Hello to everyone else Thanks for the review, I've been umming and arring on this one but it looks good enough to take a punt. Now only to decide, digital or physical...
@Snaplocket It was for the first game...which this game is a sequel to. So yes, it's necessary in order to explain the history of the franchise. Doesn't matter if it happened in 2012 or in 1492.
@Snaplocket lol, whatever dude. It's directly related to this game, but has absolutely no place here whatsoever because reasons.
@ThomasBW84 Is this game built with the pro controller in mind, or do Joy-Cons get the job done in a competent way?
Preordered the special edition. Preordering the expansion pass ASAP. Bought the XC2 pro Controller. Absolutely stoked for this game.
I am so glad they returned to a narrative approach. I have started to feel that the game style of designing your own avatar has led to lazy writing as developers only have to give a very general outline and let the players' imagination fill in what they don't bother to do.
Xenoblade on the Wii is my all time favorite RPG and one of my all time favorite games, I expect to spend many, many hours playing this game too.
@jakemills91 I would never turn someone away from the first game, as it is my all time favorite RPG, but you don't need to play it, and if the 3DS version is your only option... maybe stick with this. I played it on 3DS too, and it honestly is much harder to enjoy on such a tiny tiny screen.
@Snaplocket It was referred to once in one tiny paragraph. Does it really matter that much?
Anyway, I'm looking forward to picking this up at some point - After I clear down those last 300 or so Moons!
Despite what I thought, I still hadn't played XCX until I started playing it yesterday, so I'll see what I think of that before I make a consensus on the series as a whole. But this looks like a ton of fun for people who have played previous games in the series.
Mostly enjoyed the original. X was too complicated for me though. 2 looks like it’s pretty complicated as well in its own right to me, and going even deeper into anime territory is a big turn off for me. I wanted to really like this series but maybe it’s just not for me. That being said there is still a small side of me that would like to give this a chance, but not a $60 chance.
@Balladeer Was going to post the same thing and I agree, XC1 is the better test to see if you're going to like this new entry, not XCX. I felt like XCX has some pacing issues too, where XC1 was smoother in general. Both great games but different enough that not everyone will love both of them.
"Fans in the West kicked off 'Operation Rainfall' when it was clear that three intriguing Nintendo-published games would be Japan-only."
No; Japan and Europe only.
Anyway, glad it sounds good. The first game was amazing!
@jakemills91 I've seen a lot of people criticising the 3DS port, but for what it's worth I loved it.
Thanks for the review. I've enjoyed both Xenoblade games, so this will be one of my first purchases when I upgrade to the Switch.
I'm not very fond of the Anime style, but that aside, it looks great. Can't wait to play.
@VR32F1END I agree about getting this on the wiiu virtual console. I got both, the VC and the new 3ds and although it's great to play on the go I did enjoy it more using the wiiu pad offscreen mode. It was just a better experience.
As far as XCX goes, it is a really good game and never pretended to be anything other than a spin off and it hope it gets some kind of sequel itself. But I'm glad they continued with the original, both have a different feel and Chronicles deserved a sequel.
Loved XC1, liked XCX, CAN NOT WAIT FOR XC2. Sadly I have to wait until Christmas, to buy it as a present for myself
Should have been a 10/10.
I’m too scared to get involved with this as it seems too deep and too time consuming but I’m pleased it’s reviewing well and will help the Switch!
@YummyHappyPills
Same here.. my preorder status was on pending from UK this morning and I just canceled it. I’m from Croatia and there is a question if I would get it next week. On the other side, game just popped up at my local store webshop. I called them and they’ll have it tomorrow for sale.
Strangely, my Super Mario Odyssey arrived on release date because it was sent earlier by base.com. Don’t have idea what’s the problem with this one. And neater do they I guess.. still waiting their reply on my question.
Ha, called it! So ready for Saturday, that is due to Fridays being the longest workdays for me and once I‘m actually home, the tv is always blocked. You just can‘t start a game like this in handheld mode!
I'm still working through Xenoblade on 3DS, but in the meantime my wife is gonna enjoy the crap outta this.
@jakemills91 Each Xeno game is different, new game new law with each one kinda like Final Fantasy. Just jump on the hype train if your in to epic RPG's Monolith wont let you down.
@Oubie Sames damn you Santa.
The micromanagement and exaggerated nuance of XCX was a turnoff for me, even thouh I did like the game a lot, so it's slightly disheartening to read it's pretty much more of the same here.
I am, however, glad the story seems to be better. XCX's plot was nothing short of atrocious.
Been playing this since yesterday (thank you SimplyGames) and it is fantastic. The story, characters, music and voice acting combine superbly to pull you in and time just flies by whilst you play or watch the story unfold in the terrific cut-scenes. On a slight downer I can also attest to the drop in quality when playing mobile but it's certainly no deal-breaker and being able to continue playing during my lunch break is priceless!
@Beedrill4Smash Controls are the same either way because you have all the same inputs. In my case I mostly used the Pro Controller and handheld mode, so no reason you can't use a Grip or just chill with the controllers loose in each hand.
So love Reyn but..
Born in a world of Strife!
Against the odds!
We choose to FIGHT! Blossom .. cant remember the last bit..lol
Hmm...given the bias that this site seems to have towards first-party releases, I'll be consulting other reviews before making a decision on this one.
@Snaplocket It's not necessary but it's very relevant, I don't understand why they wouldn't?
EDIT: Sorry I posted this before I saw your second comment. You're clearly just offended by it for no reason.
I'm more happy to hear that it is more like the original Xenoblade than X, because X is a game that I had to quit on
I see some familiar stories in this string of comments: too many games to play; not finished some of the ones I'm already really enjoying; but, dagnammit, I'm getting Xenoblade Chronicles 2 anyway... (Goes to window to see if postman is there yet...)
However, I might not actually start it till around Christmas.
so does this build on the world and story of the original, or not? Is this like Final Fantasy X to Final Fantasy X-II or more like Final Fantasy 13 to Final Fantasy 15?
Doesn't sound like it's for me. I'm just not able to enjoy JRPGs like this one.
Sounds great overall, though it is disappointing that the game is apparently a step down in portable (definitely my preferred mode for a meaty game like this) and that the difficulty is - as with the original - apparently rather subdued for the most part. The lack of challenge for the most part in the original was a fair bit off putting to me. I mean, it's nice to have a demanding and deep combat system but if there is rarely any need to really engage with it down to the minute details ... well, then those details are kinda wasted.
@MarcelRguez " the 3DS port just doesn't make the game justice and X was held back by the Wii U's low installbase."
At the time of it's release the NEW 3DS install base was less than the Wii U, as they released at the same time. I'm still not sure if New 3DS has outsold the Wii U yet, only sales figures I can find combine them w/ old 3DS and 2DS, neither of which can play the game. So I'll agree a game like XC wasn't meant for handhelds, but the NEW install base probably limited it's sales a LOT more than if the old models could play it. XC2 should outsell all previous versions of the games based on the Switch's popularity.
@gcunit There's almost no connection between XC and XCX, and what there was seemed forced and unfinished. Like going from single player FF games to the MMOs. I'd say skip XCX for now and play this is you've already played XC. I do think XC should be played first. Well unless it turns our this game comes first in that planets history, like a prequel, in which case maybe this game should be played first? I'm assuming it's after the first game but honestly don't know for sure. I'm pretty sure XCX came later, some offhand comment the Nopon made about past events.
@ThomasBW84 So no motion? That's good I guess, doing that circle hat throw in SMO was such a pain.What about HD Rumble? Though I suppose the Joycon and Pro are similar in that respect. And where's the Shulk amiibo support?
Woohoo! Sounds absolutely wonderful! What a well written and concise review. Straight to all of the important points without all of the chuffa. I can't wait. I will be playing this well into next year. I got BOTW at launch and I'm still playing. On my third time through and awaiting DLC. Xenoblade games are a dream come true. I love 100+ hour RPG's with beautiful scenery and epic stories.
@Snaplocket operation rainfall has nothing to do with the origins of the game, it was already out in Japan when OR became a thing. It’s about how Nintendo didn’t think the game would do well in the West back then, and consumers begged them to bring it over which was a huge gamble. To go from that to being one of the main switch releases worldwide this year is huge, unprecedented and well worth mentioning in a review. You may disagree which is fine but don’t act like some minor mention of the history of where the game came from is some idiot irrelevant thing to say, because you’re factually wrong if that’s what you’re suggesting. Also Mario 64 was mentioned in the vast majority of odyssey reviews.
@Pahvi Why is anyone getting upset over its mention in the first place? Was something controversial about it that I'm unaware of, that it must not be named now?
@gcunit Its different from XCX
is there still a bunch of lifeless boring sidequests ?
So it's seems the Switch has ended the year as it started it with a huge epic adventure.
Solid review. I'll pick this up eventually, but not for a little while, as I only got round to playing the original game (N3DS version) earlier this year and it took too much out of me (both from its sometimes baffling complexity and extreme length) to dive straight back in so soon.
If nothing else, this game now has my favorite boxart of all time, so that's something.
@Snaplocket Woah this reply wasn't necessary either!
And I'm still trying to beat Zelda x-x
@MarcelRguez I know, I wasn't trying to be a jerk about it, though I do realize I always come across that way, was just reminding you it was a NEW exclusive, I figured you just forgot. Not that it's really all that relevant anyway, but it got me wondering how many NEW models actually have sold. NEW 2DS XL will add to that number this holiday, but the old models are still selling too. They almost certainly have surpassed the Wii U by now though, that number isn't going anywhere.
@Juma009 Blasphemy, the Switch doesn't have any games!
Excited for tomorrow, I'll have a new sound track to listen to on my drives as well 😁
Definitely high on my queue list, but I'm going to hold back from immediately buying Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Need to clear much of what I'm playing right to give this the commitment it deserves.
I don't currently get the sense that January and February are going to be gangbusters with big-name releases. If that turns out to be true, I'll likely revisit this then.
I have the first one on 3DS, but never got into it because of the weird combat. :/ Might give it another go.
Hoping to put about 35 hours in this weekend
@jakemills91 I'd say you should absolutely play the original. Although I don't think it matters which you play first. I enjoyed Xenoblade Chronicles X and put about 70 hours into it (although I never finished it), but the original Xenoblade Chronicles is my all time favorite game and the further I got in it the more I couldn't put it down until I beat it. I then bought it on 3DS (a few years later) and played with my son who was finally old enough to join me on an epic quest.
I'm super excited that Xenoblade 2 is similar to the original!!! I pre-ordered this as soon as it was an option.
@gcunit By the way dude. Xenoblade Chronicle X is fantastic. However is not part of the main series. Actually, the game was supposed to have a new name. It was a new franchise. Nintendo, for marketing purposes, decided to call it Xenoblade Chronicles X. The main games are:
1) Xenoblade Chronicles
2) Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Awesome! Can't wait for it to Show up tomorrow.
This kicks off my japanese games streak. Xenoblade2, NinoKuni2, MH-World, Yakuza 6. All in a row - good times.
Is someone really complaining about Operation Rainfall being mentioned in one tiny paragraph?
Without Operation Rainfall, this series may have never made it's way to the West (certainly not the US) and is therefore relevant.
And again, it's a very small mention in an otherwise large review. Why the complaining?
Good to know that you can play it in Japanese if you want!
Is the English voice acting as good as it was in Xenoblade 1??? The memes that came from that game are legendary!
Getting this one next week as I'm just about done with my second playthrough with Xenoblade Chronicles X.
@holygeez03 Fast mode? What, you want microtransactions? LOL
"Man, what a buncha jokers!"
Xenoblade, Valkyria Chronicles, Fire Emblem, Shin Megami Tensei V. In the first two years!!!!!!!!! What the hell! Proably Switch will surpass 3ds, ds and PS1 as RPG marvelous!
@invictus4000
Let's not lose our heads though!
Is there any censorship in this game compared to the japanese version? Who localized the game?
Why does the opening paragraph suggest that US and Japan are the only locations in the world? Hah.
Already got this game preordered, can't wait to play!
I can't wait for tomorrow!! I got the special edition on amazon so it should be at my place right after work. BotW took so much of my time at launch and now I will lose myself here as well. Aside still playing Odyssey. I have to admit the Switch has really hit on all points with me.
My LE has been dispatched though may not have time to play this weekend.
@kyleforrester87
Welcome! I've seen you around Push Square, looks like you took the plunge to the dark side.
Anyway I'm still gonna hold off on this a bit, but it's definitely on my radar. Having played the previous games, passing this up will be a tough choice.
@BensonUii I'm still expecting that to happen in an update, like they added Pro support to NSMBU after release. I'm broken, I think every game will be updated after release to include new things like that these days. I was reading this part of the review -
"but also carries the flaws over, such as level spikes, a few overly punishing and repetitive boss fights and occasional inexplicable walls blocking progress"
and while I was reading it I was thinking "That's going to get patched in an update."
Maybe the amiibo in the Mario cereal box will unlock the X button circular hat throw? The Shulk amiibo just HAS to get patched into this game and some point and unlock a Monado skin for his sword. I was planning on getting XC2 for my birthday in July but after reading this "including new story content in fall 2018!" now I'm thinking next BF might be better. (I bought 3 games B2G1 free weeks before BF only to have all 3 go on sale for $15 each over the weekend, so annoying, I may only buy games the last 2 weeks of November from now on.)
@whodatninja There's was a mode which let you resize the protagonist's left buttock in the original Japanese game, but it got removed in this version so I'm boycotting it.
so... how many hours did you play in order to beat the campaign? Is it in the same ballpark in terms of time played with X? Much more or much less?
@Maxz You jest, but if there's any game in this series that really could use a chest slider, it's this one - so I can tone down Pyra's ridiculous melons.
I never played the first, but I am excited to try this. Two concerns I have. First I been wanting sweeping rpgs to play at work and school, and this probably can’t be it. I know I could sleep mode in a big battle but I would forget the flow of battle. No big, I can play Skyrim out.
I am a bit concerned about the mounds and mounds of menu choices and things to track. It sounds really daunting. Of course I thought the same when I was told about disgaea, and it wasn’t too bad when I played. I’m hoping XC2 is like that and it makes sense when you play.
Pre-ordered from bestbuy.ca with 20% discount. Checked order status today:
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch)
Item Status: Pre-Order
Release Date: December 01, 2017
Free delivery arrives as early as Jan 02
Jan 2nd !?!?!? seriously!!??
XC2, Skyrim, Persona 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, FFXV, so many colossal games sitting in my backlog and not enough time for any of them
@rjejr Wonder when the loot boxes will get patched out of Battlefront II?
@AlphaElite I'm sure there's a story driven reason for it. This is anime after all. It's probably her Binary Omega Omnitron Beacon System. If you press the center button it activates. Activate the left B.O.O.B. for nearby beacons, and the right B.O.O.B. for long range beacons. Totally necessary for her to perform well. In combat.
@kokjopan A month to ship it? Wonder if that means they use a REALLY slow shipping service, or if it means they already sold out of the first shipment and you're preordering for the second?
I am drunk on video games right now. Need to sober up first:P. Playing time guzzlers like Stardew Valley, Etrian Odyssey and Skyrim leaves me with no time at all.
Xenoblade Chronicles was awesome.
X was not what I expected and very underwhelming imo.
XC2? I don't have money nor the time.
So best way to play is dock mode because action belong on a big screen. But what about resolution? Is it 720p? or more?
Still on the fence about this, the combat looks chaotic and that's a big turn off for me.
@BensonUii Nice to find someone else who thinks like me. I much prefer XCX's sci-fi leanings, and for all the crap the main story gets, large chunks of that games story were in the character quests or to be found on the quest board. A lot of people ignore that when bashing it, maybe because they never bothered to seek that stuff out.
I loved the first one, liked and eventually got bored of the second one... Might get this one of it drops to half it's price in a couple of years.
Despite the fact that I prefer the style and gameplay of XCX over XC's and that I'd prefer real-time combat over auto-attacks and stuff, this is a must-buy for me. I wouldn't even have needed to read the review to know that.
XCX was such a great game regarding the story, voice acting, gameplay depth (submenus with submenus) and its beautiful open world that I have total confidence in whatever Monolith are doing.
I was never into JRPGs but XCX changed that. Despite the different direction I'm pretty certain I'll enjoy XC2.
@gcunit I'd definitely recommend playing XCX! It's really a great game and that's saying a lot considering that I never played such a game before.
This is only my personal opinion, but I'd recommend XCX instead of XC1 anytime.
Yeah, this does not read like a 9/10. Interesting score after reading through the review.
Sounds like a bit of a rush job to meet that 2017 deadline.
@gatorboi352 I think they put a lot of effort into supporting Zelda. That would take away from what they could put into this.
Maybe they could have used a delay, but maybe Nintendo didn't want to bother with that as they didn't think that the improvements would increase the audience enough.
I'm curious if we'll see some performance increases over the next while as they continue to have some time to tweak it a bit more.
@zionich Same here brother, made sure to snatch that Special Edition.
I really enjoyed XC and XCX. I pretty much played XCX exclusively for almost a year since I got i for Christmas. I remember telling myself in August that I would finish the story and missions and then be done. Then I thought I should maybe fill the beastiary but there was no way I was going to go for all of the achievement s because some of them were absolutly ridiculous, but suddenly I found myself working at getting all the achievements. I completed that task sometime in November and I almost convinced myself to then work on a bunch of different character/skell builds but I managed to take it out of my WiiU, stick it on the shelf and I haven't touched it since. I will be getting XC2, but I am not sure if it will be a good idea for me.
Looking forward to this game, and I'll likely be playing it for at least 6 months as I play-and-beat other games along the way.
Are you kidding? Only 9/10, when you give:
-> Splatoon 2 10/10
-> Arms 9/10
Sorry, but i cant take this page seriously.
@Heavyarms55 Couldn't agree more.
"Oh, you have amnesia? Well, I best explain how this whole world works so we can save it together" - Every Japanese RPG ever
I gave the 3DS version a go when that came out because of the hype it received during the Wii's lifespan. I honestly thought it was slow and a little on the boring side. At times it just felt like work to me. I keep saying I'm going to go back and finish it but I never do. I'm going to guess I'm around 70%-80% done. I doubt I'll give this a go but I'm happy that fans of the series are getting this so early on in the Switch's life.....especially right in time for Christmas.
Who knows, maybe this will motivate me to return to the finish the original.
@gokev13
XCX is the dictionary definition of a time sink. I was the same. Couldn't take the disc out of the WiiU for months
I’m soooo stoked for this game! I’ve been jealous of the folks who got their game early. Amazon, don’t “forget” me tomorrow!
@The_Mysteron
Time sink is the correct phrase, but I must say I found a lot of enjoyment from it. Even grinding out some of the tougher achievements was a kind of therapy. Zoning out, sorting through thoughts, even praying while my body was on automatic, defeating the toughest bosses in the game over and over again (and again and again) was beneficial in a way. Perhaps there were better uses of my time in the evening, or perhaps I was able to be a better person in general because of it. Whose to know.
I was going to wait until January to get this having just started Skyrim, however I received an email saying my pre-order had been dispatched. I had completely forgotten I ordered this quite some time ago, will probably still wait until after Skyrim to play though as I can't do both together
Officially sold. I'll be picking this up when I'm done 100%ing Super Mario Odyssey and Rise of the Tomb Raider!
I'm very much looking forward to this game. Not sure when I'll actually get to start it but I have the Special Edition pre-ordered. I'm a huge fan of Xenoblade games, having started with the New 3DS entry of the original (I missed out on the Wii version), and then playing X on the Wii U. I definitely think this will be a "play while docked" game for me. Just gotta find the time. I'm still trying to find all the Power Moons in Super Mario Odyssey, all of the Korok seeds in BOTW, managing my farm in Stardew Valley, haven't even touched FE Warriors yet, and I have Skyrim on Switch on the go. It's a great time to be a Nintendo gamer!!! But it's a terrible time to have a full-time job, HAHA!
@BensonUii That's good to know, but unfortunately I think I moved on from the Wii U.
@kyleforrester87 Welcome Mr Kyle.
Was there ever any doubt this game wouldn't release this year!? Cannot wait to play this.
@NEStalgia "Wonder when the loot boxes will get patched out of Battlefront II?"
They won't be patched out, they'll just patch in a name change to "gift boxes" and put ribbons on them. Everyone loves getting gifts, right?
@gcunit XCX is not worth it. It has nothing to do with the story of XC1. Basically they decided to make you, the player, the avatar. The avatar is the main character, and because they wanted the player to connect to the main character they gave him no story. The game play in XCX is similar to XC1 as well as the exploration, but everything else from lack of story, to gem crafting, to heart to hearts are all different. All of that to say, I didn't like XCX too much, even though I was always excited about it because I thought it would be XC1 with mechs. Instead it's XC1 with mechs, mins the story, minus the proper item sorting, minus the character development, minus the multiply interesting races of characters.
Just finished replaying Xenoblade Chronicles and I'm happy to see that this game scored well, without any real hiccups. I had my doubts with the story and the new art style, but as long as the core gameplay is solid with something new to offer here and there, I now have a better feeling on buying it.
Thank you Operation Rainfall for bringing Xenoblade Chronicles and Pandora's Tower over.
http://www.siliconera.com/2017/11/30/monolith-soft-president-wants-bring-xenoblade-chronicles-x-switch/
Woot!
I wasn't going to get a Switch. Maybe I was wrong, am not sure.........lol
Xenoblade was one of my favourites on Wii, this looks amazing too.
I already received my copy of the special edition today. I am 3 hours into the game and I already absolutely love the world, the characters and the game's artstyle. It is HEAPS better than chronicles X, which was very bland in terms of storytelling and character design.
i cannot wait for my copy tomorrow!!!
@MadMaestroNole well actually XCHX was meant to be like this, an exploration RPG with a strong MMORPG feeling
Switch has been killing it this year, I love it
Not surprised. I can tell you guys right now, that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be in My Nintendo Switch for the next 2 months at least. I just recently played and tried to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3D before the new one came out but sadly I didn’t make it, I still have 10 or so hours left and I don’t feel like spending the rest of the day playing a game I had already beaten twice. My point is, is that Xenoblade has quickly
Became one of my favorite RPG’s and the Switch is lacking in that department. At Midnight, say hello to the best RPG on Switch and hell, maybe even the Best game available on Switch. Yeah yeah yeah I know Breath of the Wild or Odyssey but from earlie reviews it also looks like you can make a strong case for Xenoblade 2 as well. Anyways I hope everyone here gets there copy and is able to go home, sit down, relax and play this beautiful game. I hope this game surprises Nintendo and sells enormously well also.
@rjejr Especially gifts I have to pay for myself! Wait, what?
maybe the switch is
but im not
I am not really interested, but I preordered the special edition for my son. He loves them all including the xenosaga series from ps2.
"Try to please everyone, and you'll please no one" - dalai lama
Hope this fills my void of a complex rpg that takes a year to chip away at. I see myself completing 12 games in the middle of savoring this one.
@NaviAndMii at least based on the review I can see why this game got a 9. When I read some of NintendoLifes reviews that got 10 I was sseriously left wondering why. Imo botw, sun and moon, samus returns, and splatoon 2 are all not 10s.
Is there a level down menu like in X when you Die about 3 times in a row it would ask you to level the boss down?
The Last Story. Wadda game.
I am looking forward playing XC2.
Looks like my kinda thing.
Although Zelda DLC will interrupt this for me.
I will need to be well invested to make time to return to this after Zelda DLC. Maybe I should delay getting my teeth into Xenoblade 2.
@Cheez I disagree XCX was the best. I did like XC but X was far the best game.
I put around 10 hours into the original Xenoblade and idk why but I just couldn't get into it. This is definitely a hard pass for me
i have read some reviews (good ones) and I am fascinated by how deep the game is and also some bad ones and I am fascinated by how reviewers can be stupid and shallow
@kyleforrester87 Still enjoying your Switch?
I'm a bit surprised you didn't use more than one or two lines to talk about the music. The original game had a fantastic musical score. Something which is really important in games like this. Especially when grinding. I want to know if it's on par with the original, better or worse?
@Aneira it is at least on par with the original game's music
Really? 9? Why not 10???
@DarkEdi Lol
Never played Xenoblade but i'm fan of Final Fantasy. Graphics and production don't look up to the same quality. Is it better than XV?
@dimi it is a different game than the FF series
@DarkEdi because a 9
Yep, I had to look up definition of buildungsroman. Nice writing vocabulary to reviewer.
It's a simple bildungsroman tale at its core.....
noun
a novel dealing with one person's formative years or spiritual education.
@gcunit I mean, they aren't even remotely connected story-wise, but XCX is easily my favorite, and one of my WiiU to 5, and one of my favorite games of all time.
Actually sounds really cool! I wanna hear the Australian voice actors! Maybe I’ll put it on my Christmas Wishlist :😄
@BlackenedHalo well, I am glad they have switched their focus again the last couple of years have been disappointing in terms of AAA home console JRPGS (Persona being the exception, FF XV was just mediocre in my opinion).
Still playing through the original, but straight on to this one when done. ☺️
Great review but still not convinced at all. From what I’ve seen on several videos, the combat seems to be extremely boring, at least for me.
I think fans of the series will love the game, which is great, but I don’t see it attracting new people to it.
I haven’t played any Xenoblade game before and I don’t see that changing with this game. If, at least, there was a demo to try it for myself, I might change my mind, but without it I can’t justify buying this extremely expensive game blindly just to find that I don’t like it.
@Onion @GrailUK Thanks!! @Ralizah Yup, great system. Went digital on Xenoblade in the end, not sure I'll be able stay awake until midnight to give it a whirl, though..
@maruse I was thinking the same, I’d like to try this game, but don’t want to buy it after seeing the videos about the combat system. Given that it’s such a long quest it would be nice if they could give us a little sample.
I will not be picking this up. For me the visual style with over-sexualised female characters is a deal breaker.
@rjejr There's a bit of Rumble, but I didn't really 'feel it', ahahahaha (sorry).
No amiibo support, no motion controls.
@kyleforrester87 While I kind of wanted to go physical with this, I have a large-ish SD card now and enough Nintendo eshop credit to get it, so I don't know if I'll be able to resist!
BTW, if you have any questions, don't forget that we have a dedicated Xenoblade Chronicles 2 thread in the Nintendo Switch section of the forum. I'm betting it'll soon be quite active.
@ThomasBW84 It was worth the whole day just for your bad pun. It did make my 12 year old go - "ha ha" and then walk out of the room though, tough audience. Go get some sleep TW, that espresso should have worn off by now.
@gcunit: Same here. I'm hoping to get to XCX this winter, actually. XC2 looks nice, but I think it'll be a VERY long time before I get to it. XD
@Ralizah im really not sure what to expect to be honest, going in quite blind. I did read it's pretty complicated though so I'm sure I'll be asking for plenty of help..
@dimi This will blow the pants off FFXV in virtually every respect--plot, art design, world, characters, exploration, combat. Except loading screens and driving around in a convertible while nothing happens, where FFXV is way, way ahead.
The one big area where FFXV has the advantage is "graphics"--there's no getting around the fact that PS4 can render more polygons than Switch, and Square Enix had the budget to do things like motion capture actors while Monolithsoft (sadly) didn't. But the superior art design and world are going to more than make up for it.
I've never played any of the xenogears or blades so I can't wait for this.
And just to keep going with the FFXV rant, yes, it's cool that they can render shadows based on the branch pattern of every individual tree, but how much is that really adding to the game? What about the views from those impossible arches? You know what I mean: the ones you can't go to because there's an invisible wall in the way, even when you get the flying car. And there are invisible walls everywhere in this "open world".
If they had spent less money on shadows and redirected the budget to tearing down invisible walls the game would have been a lot better.
Waiting for my Special Edition to come in but today is public holiday, no delivery. Have to waiting until Monday then.
As always, buy it on the South African eshop, it's only about 40€ there!
@Switch_will_fail yeah, I'm pretty sure if you didn't like the first game you won't like this one either. This is not like Breath of the Wild where they're making a dramatic turn to throw every convention they've been following for the last 20 years. It's more like Super Mario Odyssey, where people who didn't like any of the previous 3D Mario games probably won't like this one either.
@riki_sidekicks hey thanks for the answer. Yeah can't beat Squarenix budget but its the gameplay mechanics and story that matters on the long run. Will def check it out
now monolith can focus on the new ip for switch the new medieval rpg game.
@gcunit Xenoblade Chronicles X is REALLY awful. don't waste you time. this is coming from someone that LOVED the original. it was so bland. the funny part about X was the protagonist is silent, but when you get into a fight,he will not shut the hell up. the premise is an interesting one, but story fell flat. I guess look at it this way, did you like all the mundane aspects of Xenoblade chronicles but feel that the story got in the way of killing everything in sight, and helping the random NPC find something? then Chronicles X is for you!
@maruse As someone who used to be in that position:
Playing the game and watching gameplay are two very, very different things. More so than any other game barring strategy games. Watching gameplay is not going to convince people, actually playing the game will.
At the very least, emulate XC1 on Dolphin as that has the most in line in terms of structure to XC2.
Also it saddens me that people don't like XCX just because the main story and characters were not as good. Yeah, it was undercooked. But the gameplay is fine-tuned in almost all the right areas. On foot gameplay is deep and fast paced and pretty much overtakes XC1's combat in terms of complexity and fun. XC1's combat is still great, but XCX is on a whole different planet.
@babel116 I thought helping random NPC's find stuff was great, and I loved XCX. But not as much as the original XC, which is why I'm not named tatsu_sidekicks.
Man the people on here hatin on XCX are crazy. That game was awesome. The battle system was much more intriguing than the original Xenoblade Chronicles. Although I think the original was a better game and had a better story. XCX wasn't that far behind it though IMO. Some people got stuck with the augment system which is admittedly a bit complex but not the rocket science some make it out to be. That being said I look forward to playing this. It'll be awhile though because I refuse to buy a Switch until Metroid prime 4 comes out. Which is a LONG way away. Also, I HIGHLY doubt that this is a 9. It's likely a 10 and Nintendo life's inner fanboy granted BOTW an unworthy 10.
@EvilLucario "XC1's combat is still great, but XCX is on a whole different planet."
I see what you did there.
Xenoblade Chronicles X, to this day, is the single best JRPG I've ever experienced and one of the best video games I've ever played in my life. A number of reviewers are saying this game is even better than the first two, and even worth buying a Switch for!
@kantaroo
I think the visual style is amazing. Back when I first got into games I thought anime style games didn't look good at all. But now that I am a seasoned gamer I've grown to like the style. Not so much the really anime-ish games (though I have nothing against them), but this is more like a realistic anime style game. It's cartoony and cell shaded but it's not super Japanese at the same time.
As for over sexualized women, I think that's a little exaggerated personally. One character has some short booty shorts, doesn't even show an ounce of cleavage... that's most video games nowadays. Metal Gear Solid V practically had a stripper in a thong and no one cared. Final Fantasy 15 had Cindy in a much more riske outfit, boobs falling out of her tiny shirt, ass hanging out of her shorts, and a shirtless Gladiolus. This honestly looks tame in comparison. And when you compare it to actual games with riske content like Knights of Azure or Senran Kagura, it's hard to understand any gripes.
@Frank90
Xenoblade, Valkyria Chronicles, Fire Emblem, Shin Megami Tensei V. In the first two years!!!!!!!!!
This man knows good games.
@Ardisan Take my opinion with a grain of Monolith Fanboy flavored salt, but these guys actually manage to create JRPG characters that break the usual conventions pretty good and are refreshingly self aware.
Not to spoil Xenoblade 2, let me take some examples from 1:
Take the protagonist Shulk. Albeit being the "chosen Teen with special powers" he avoids the usual trope of being broody and angsty. Quite the opposite, hes enthusiastic about his abilities, and tries to use em to their full potential.
So much so that his best friend, sidekick and meme-quotemine Reyn gives him a pep-talk, not about "pushing on, being the hero and a good example" again, the opposite. That its OK even if he should fail, that he doesn't need to feel like the centerpiece of their journey and that he (Reyn) is there should things fall apart.
Reyn is also self aware that he is the meat-shield of the party, along for the ride to take the blows for the team. He can't provide much else, but what he can provide, he does.
Bottom line:
Monolith manages to create very believable characters overall. While not avoiding every trope pitfall, their characters aren't as trope-ridden, cookie-cutter "anime protags".
Due to certain..."fortunate circumstances", i got my sneak peak a little earlier:
It really feels like a proper sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles.
Gameplay mechanics are streamlines without loosing depth, certain exploration aspects have been greatly improved but it also adopted what was, in my opinion, Xenoblade X's biggest downfall: Its glaring balancing issues.
Monolith is extremely fond of littering its fields with high leveled enemies, which wouldn't be that big of an issue, if they wouldn't aggro so easily. From what i played, they abandoned the "Attention triangle" (Sight, Sound, Skill) and it now feels like everything is aggroing on sight.
So prepare to be stomped by Lvl 30+ monsters in the starting area while hunting for sub-quests constantly.
So far, this would be my only complaint, yet, its a pretty big one. Monolith seriously needs to stop that nonsense.
Im perfectly fine with a few "Elites" here and there to spice exploration up a little and demanding a little caution from the player. But starting a fight with a Lvl 4-11 enemy only to be swiped by a 30+ bird halfway through gets old very fast.
Other than that, a worthy sequel that hasn't lost any of its predecessors charm or style.
the art-style is the huge turnoff for me. half the characters look as if they have down syndrome, and please dont tell me that pyra isnt fanservice. the original xenoblade has one of the greatest soundtracks and stories in any videogame i have ever played, but i cannot for the love of god bring myself to finish it. these games are way too damn long, and wayy too grindy.
@Juma009 This is only my 5th (I think) but I haven't even busted open the plastic on any of them, other than BotW. Still playing & loving that game.
Hm, I wonder if somebody can check if this game is switching languages depending on the language settings of the Nintendo Switch.
I am living in Japan, but Xenoblade is quite hard to understand in japanese, so I hope like other Nintendo games I can play it with english subtitles at least.
@Einherjar I like that all of the Xenoblades have enemies that are really powerful right out of the gates. It is effective in setting a goal for the player, I think. It makes it all the more satisfying when you are able to take them down and makes you want to do that because they gave you trouble at the beginning of the adventure.
From the trailers, this game looks boring.
@tatsumi The US version doesn't have Japanese subtitles, so I doubt that the Japanese version will have English subtitles.
@NinNin Awesome, thanks. Guess I will have to import it then.
Inexplicably cheap at Argos (£29.99). I've reserved for instore collection and payed in advance: http://www.argos.co.uk/product/7238789
@Curlynob Thanks very much for the heads up. Just ordered from
Argos and will return the now overpriced £39.99 order from Amazon!
@EvilLucario Yes, watching some video and actually playing the game are very different things, and that's exactly why I want a demo.
@JaxonH By visual style I meant only the oversexualised characters (e.g. wearing a thong into battle? Really?). I am also sure that not every single character is oversexualised, otherwise yes, it would be a Senran Kagura game.
I've left this comment on another site but I'll repeat it here:
Just because it is common in these types of games, it does not make it 'OK'. Mind you, it is possible to go for an anime style without the oversexualised characters (Ni No Kuni), or even to tone it down to the point where it does not get in the way (Skies of Arcadia). With Pyra it seems dialled up to 11, gratuitously so in my opinion.
I do think we have to call it out when we see it, otherwise we perpetuate these tropes as "this is the way things are always done". That is not to say the rest of the game is bad, but every game has positive and negative aspects and this definitely falls in the negative side for me.
I got my limited edition boxed set and pro controller in the mail today! Now I just have to buy a Switch!
...maybe I should have done those things in the other order.
@tatsumi I also live in Japan and would much rather play through this game in English (at least, the menus and such, I'd rather have the voices in the original Japanese), and after a lot of searching around the web-o-net, it seems like our best option is to import (as in, not buy the Japanese version).
@kurtasbestos I now already created an Australian account and bought some eshop credits and got the game. It’s really great so far
Seeing as how generous this site is with scores lately I expected a 10. But a 9 is still very good. I'll buy it next year. A pity that I have to make do with the lower resolution (I'll play in handheld, I don't have a hd tv). Can't be that bad though.
One thing though: Walls? I thought this was just as open as the original Xenoblade chronicles! And what about the different Titans? Is this level-based, or what? To my knowledge the original only had 2 Titans and you spend most of the time on the first one.
@kyleforrester87 Wow. Welcome aboard Kyle! Never thought I'd see you here lol.
Hmm. I say physical. It's a bigger release and will take up more storage if you go digitally. Plus it's got lovely box art that will look nice in a collection! As for me, I'm a sucker for hundred page, hardbound art books so I got the Special Edition while it was on sale
Awesome! Getting the special edition today
@Curlynob Just picked up my reservation and paid in cash so Argos ARE honouring the £29.99 price. Hurrah and thanks again.
Here’s hoping @nintendolife highlight this great deal, despite it not being their best (affiliate link) friend Amazon.
@Julien Cool beans! I don't get out of work until five, so I'm going straight to Argos to collect my copy - fingers crossed! Stock seems to be drying up now. Early bird and all that!
Good review! Yes, this is a 9/10 title, there's a few too many glaring flaws to get a 10/10 as-is, such as the stilted animations noted in this review. Here's a few points that this review doesn't fully touch on:
There have been reported (rare) intermittent incidents where the menu randomly freezes while going into it, and does not fully load or close, which is a show-stopper bug. Hopefully a patch for that is forthcoming sometime in December. Also, it seems that characters and base tiles visibly load first before many textures and other objects, imparting a brief "PC-like" load-in appearance during heavier map loading sequences. So the NS is pushed to it's limits pretty hard in XC2.
Many of the characters fall hard into anime clichés, true to the art style and narrative change. In particular, Rex is a bog standard cliché anime protagonist, and his English voice acting is often muted and inappropriate for more intense moments, especially during the iconic "yelling XC protagonist" battle cries. Rex ain't no Shulk. The overall English voice acting is reportedly uneven, too. I would say wait for the Japanese language pack, since it seems their voice actors more consistently convey the appropriate tone for each sequence.
Following up on the limp MC characterization, the Blades' character interactions are ironically often better than their Driver counterparts, although the nopon are an interesting mix this time as well. Tora in particular is the pervert (homie) of the main group, who drives a lot of the ecchi anime clichés. On that note, expect copious booty shots in the front and the back, with Dead or Alive physics to match! (Especially with Pyrra/Mythra- the "jello/thicc" memes about them are already real.) Not that I mind, but it does distract from the more serious narrative moments sometimes, compared to the less ADD original XC.
Speaking of comparisons to the original XC, there's currently no menu option to revisit battle tutorials. (Which is the reason why this review recommended capturing tutorial screenshots- this should have been elaborated upon.) There's no catalog of every conceivable concept and action, like the original XC gave you. So hopefully, a proper tutorial catalog should be patched in at a future update, because the overall battle system is more complicated this time around. In the meantime, better keep at it with a playthrough, so you don't forget anything due to a hiatus.
With that out of the way, onto a much more positive note! Like the review says, the soundtrack is excellent, but it really glosses over just how fantastic it is. It's easily the best executed part of the whole experience. Let's just say the plains of Gormott are the new Gaur Plains.
@Frank90 Well, SMT V might not be ready until 2019, but yeah, NS is looking like the next big JRPG powerhouse.
@Henmii There's more than two titans this time around. They're separated by the cloud sea they travel upon, which is what blocks progress between them except after certain story sequences. The narrative also wants the player to progress in a certain order, much like the original XC. I'm guessing those things are what this review really means by "inexplicable walls," which would be a little confusing, since that's not related to their gripe with the combat progression in the same sentence. So this is basically the same amount of openness as the original XC, which wasn't truly open world either. The review should have elaborated upon that, among other things. I also think their comment relating XC2 to BotW and SMO was probably unnecessary.
Played it for a couple of hours last night and just loving it. The Skies of Arcadia vibes are strong with this one, can't wait to play some more! From the sounds of it this could keep me busy until well after Christmas though, and through to that rumoured Nintendo Direct...
@JHDK Same here! I got mine this morning before work and played about 15 minutes! The art style is impressive!
@NEStalgia They're like those all-expenses paid vacation gifts you get in the mail, that you only have to pay $89.99 shipping & handling and processing fee for. But the gifts themselves are free. Hey, it's better than having to sit through a 3 hour time share hard sell to get a free bottle of tequila. Trust me, I know.
@PlywoodStick,
So you say its just as open as the first Xenoblade chronicles, even if it is (somewhat) level-based? That's nice to hear.
If you live in the UK, you can get it for £29.99 from Argos.
@roboshort Sure, i get that, but :
Xenoblade X especially boiled down to playing this "Hot Wire Loop" game. You know, you have a twisted wire and you have to move your tiny loop around it without touching it ?
The "Open World" aspect of it was completely lost, because you effectively were hard-routed from point A to B by enemy levels.
Its much less of an incentive as it is a mine field so to speak. Stray from the beaten track and you die.
In X, it was much more noticeable because it was advertised as an open world game, which is wasn't. It wasn't open to the player, since you simply couldn't go anywhere due to "strategically" placed flocks of high level monsters with "on sight" aggro.
In this game, its simply a big annoyance. You go out to find your quest target, you die, you seek another road, you die, rinse and repeat until you find that one way without high level aggro monsters. Like i said, not really an incentive, just highly annoying.
The unique "Elite" monsters everywhere are the actual incentives. That giant lvl 80 Monkey roaming around the field, that Lvl 20 tiger sitting on that one ledge etc. Those are "takedown targets", the rest are just "mines" to avoid while doing everyday RPG stuff ^^
@tabris95 Ah, I am full of surprises
This is an example if why Switch is such an exciting concept. I fully planned on playing this main in docked mode so while the drop in quality to portable is dissapointing, it wont affect me at all but the option is still there to play in portable if need be.
Has a console ever had such a stellar first 12 months, I cant wait to see whats coming in the next 12 months.
@Einherjar I just presented how I looked at it. I already knew it was annoying to you from your previous post. It just appears you respond to things different from me.
The biggest detractor for me is the huge resolution drop that comes with handheld. I can totally understand how 3DS users are already used to the sacrifice, but I expect more from the Switch and its developers.
Got my copy. First Xenoblade game I'm playing. Only got a few hours in before I had to stop but I feel like once I get the hang of the combat system I'll start enjoying this game quite a bit.
I'll pick it up as soon as I get a Switch! Nice that I don't have to play the first one to get the most outta this.
@AlphaElite Because those people are convinced that individuals who aren't in a position of power are powerless. In truth, it is the opposite: those who make the decisions need the little people to move a certain way. That's the whole basis behind their power. But no, some people are convinced things like Operation Rainfall are totally meaningless...
@gcunit Not going to tell you what you have to play, but rather what you should play. If you're basing XCX as your reason to play XC2, then you're making a huge mistake. If anything you should base off the original, it's significantly better than X and XC2 seems to make up for many of the shortcomings of X. X wasn't a bad game by any means, it just wasn't 100% of what I wanted. XC2 seems to be exactly what I wanted and more.
XC1 destroys XCX for me. The combat was better, the characters played different, the levels were actually varied and much more interesting, they were dynamic and changed over time ... And the story was a lot better. The main missions were pretty embarrassing in XCX and the story towards the end... Groan.
Most importantly, the balance of everything was much more coherent - improving the character relationships meant you could totally change up your combat strategy. Compare this to XCX where you had to grind to hit a level boundary, so you could buy a better mech, and a bigger gun.
Bring on XC2. If its half as good as XC1, this time with the gfx of XCX ... It will be worth it.
I’ve gotta stop buying games aghhhhh!!!
@BensonUii
The review lied there. I am calling Nintendolife out on it.
The facts are that the game is animated well. Probably the bext animation out of all 3 XC games released so far. The issue that people can't seem to get is that the Switch is not a PS4. It's more like a PS3 Pro in terms of what it can do. With that in mind it's quite amazing. Also as a portable game it's doubly amazing.
Fast travel doesn't have any noticable load time. Sure the textures have to laod in and that's clearly visible but I'll take that as it's like 1-2 seconds at most.
Expect PS4 pro graphics and be disappointed. Accept good Swotch graphics and you'll be pleasently surprised.
@Cathousemaster
Each to their own. I actually thought XCX was way better than XC. in many ways. But what we each like is our own opinion.
@Reignmaker
If you want PS4 Pro graphics, go buy a PS4. The rest of us will understand how games like this on a portable screen is totally amazing.
@Balladeer
I only played XC because I really liked XCX and hoped XC would be just as good. My hopes were dashed. I found XC to be much worse (in my opinion) then XCX. XC is still a good game, just nowhere (in my opinion) as good as XCX.
XC2 is though a better XC. Just as linear and has many of the same polarising design choices as XC. XC2 is a good game. I think a 9/10 is fair for it. XCX in my opinion is a straight 10/10.
@MarcelRguez
Neither of the three games represents the XC series though. All three are very different in design and aesthetics. Saying 1 and 2 are representative of XC where X is not, is a simple lack of understanding of the design choices and aesthetic choices in all 3 games.
@Setery
XC or XCX being better is a personal choice. Many people like XCX better. I am one of the people who like XCX more. So I am calling you out on what you said being a lie.
XC2 is a lot more like XC so that's why people should compare XC2 to XC more. That's all.
People are really particular when it comes to open world games. If it's Mario or Zelda, the fans love it. If it's anything else (which is equally as good) like Yooka-Laylee or XCX, then some of the fans just hate it without even a good reason for their hate.
Was one of the ones that really didn't like XCX, but did enjoy XC1. Enjoying the game alot, combat and all. About 20 hours in so far. Does the game have flaws? You bet. But I still see myself sinking alot of hours into the game. Granted, I don't mind stuff being grindy, as long as I'm having fun doing it, which so far I am. To each there own, there are others games out there for those that don't enjoy it.
Also, my issue with XCX is like most open world games, its only an illusion of open world when it comes right down to it. Your still gated, just the walls are further back (or higher level mobs as it may be).
@gcunit Do not judge this game based on wii u version because it's way more story driven and by my limited experience with it very good. So gorgeous and game play is smoother , let's just say I'm glad I got weekend off sink hours into this gem. I dropped 150 for collectors edition , and it was that high cause games top was by applebees haha ended up taking my lady out. Collectors edition is beautiful, sound track and metal case for the game is really nice
im actually surprised that the game lacks of many options which XB and XBX had .....I wish I could make the subtitles smaller and the other icons as well.....i like that I can turn the minimap off but i cannot the compass which makes me angry .....
@BensonUii The cover of LE is actually same as ,teal case for the game
@Hendrin I know what you mean , you couldn't explore explore certain areas until you were powerful enough. Honestly I only got 20th hours into WiiU one, cause I ain't had time. Now that this version is portable I may actually be able play it all. I got both collectors edition of them though. I am going beat I am Setsuna before I get to deep in this game
@BensonUii I know right game was so fun exploring , I mean I didn't even get my skell, but I swam to another continent and just ran places. . Such a beautiful world and I want play it through , but just time restraints. Maybe after I beat this one I'll have time go back play it. And that's sad to hear eh version isn't as good looking as US. Like why not just make them the same you know? Because I'm not disappointed by my LE purchase , the art book is great, sound track I copied to my 360, and that case! In love with it! I wish fire emblem had metal case for LE
@the8thark "If you want PS4 Pro graphics, go buy a PS4."
Derp. I'm not asking for PS4 graphics. I'm asking for an equivalent experience that literally every other major Switch release this year has been able to provide: 720p on handheld.
@Reignmaker Does it annoy me slightly the graphics, sure. But considering I played the first XC on new 3DS, I guess I'm a bit more forgiving. Also, perhaps they will issue a patch upping the resolution at the cost of battery life. Since in portable, I don't even find the switch getting warm and it seems to last about five hours, unlike BOTW/SMO, etc. Having put in time with the game, I do think graphics could be better although I can live with it. I think the issue ends up being that development started a long time before specs were even announced for the switch (July 2014 I believe, while XCX was still being worked on and had yet to ship), and the fact that they promised to launch it early on in the switch's lifespan and a Christmas release to maximize sales.
@BensonUii I can understand that, I just felt the game wasn't necessarily better because of it. It would of felt alot more focused if it had been less open world, I guess is my opinion on it. As you said, to each there own.
Irregardless, I still find the game vastly superior to alot of JRPG's out there even if it doesn't necessarily make a huge step from them.
Honestly, with Skyrim, XC2, Project Octopath Traveler, Shin Megami, Tales, Golf Story and more on or coming, I'm fairly happy with the selection and given the support of indies, will be an interest 2018 and beyond.
Always interesting to hear various opinions about the VA. Surprised that so far Dualshockers, the weebs that they can be sometimes, have been the biggest fans of the english version.
Either way good review guys, looking forward to getting my copy of the SE to tomorrow.Anyway what you guys think about review of gamespot ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzN-rbOrqdk
http://sockshare.io
@SirRandall Why so? You couldn't sort your augments. You could minimally sort your weapons and armor. It made the whole equipment part of the game a huge annoyance. It was like the game was incomplete. There was a lack of variety in team members, all humans, no Nopon or anything else. And you couldn't even switch out your playable character as far as I can recall. So you're stuck always playing the avatar, and you can have 3 people on your team but the others are just sitting back at NLA not leveling. By the time I hit lvl 55, all my team members were lvl 45. This made it so I had to go back and find lower level enemies to help them level up after time I switched out characters. Not only that but they got rid of the story two thirds through development saying something to the effect of "We thought players would prefer to make the story themselves so we built it around you being the avatar." So they were left with a good idea of a story that wasn't fully developed. What little story that was left, in the heart to hearts, took way to much grinding to get to. because there was no story to use those characters to increase their relationships. Because your That being said, why do you think it's better? Did I miss something completely? Can you actually sort augments to save time? Is there a way to keep the team members around your same level?
Please tell me this game gets better I’m 4 hours in and it feels like I’m forcing myself to play it.
@Chocobopoop Not sure what to suggest. I was enjoying it right from the start and only got better the further I got in.
@nayfz I understand your point, but given its trying to be like an anime and the background of a number of the artists that contributed blade designs, I expected such. Play in portable mode instead of on the big screen, smaller screen, smaller um...
@Hendrin I’m enjoying it more now that I’m on a bigger world it just took some time to grow on me.
What an incredible game. No doubt one of my favorite RPGs. First time one has grabbed me so deeply since something like Suikoden II or FFIX or Xenogears or Saga Frontier 2 or Vagrant Story, even. Captures the grandiose sense of adventure and intrigue which that era did best.
@Cheez You are complaining about grinding in a JRPG? Then maybe these types of games aren't for you. The story was better in X as well as the selection of arts. The skill tree was in-depth and so was your arts tree. You didn't like the game and I did. I loved the story and loved the affinity missions. To me, grinding wasn't that bad but again I am used to the grid in JRPGs. That is my opinion I didn't' say you were wrong I just said I disagree. You, on the other hand, are out to prove that it was the worst. Look people have different opinions and if you read through the comments you will see I am not alone. Sorry but people like X better. Just let us have our opinions and you can have yours. It's not the end of the world if someone disagrees with you.
I wonder if the weird framrate hotspot areas could be fixed by hard resetting the switch like in "troll and I" or "Monopoly", anybody try this?
@ThomasBW84 "There's a bit of Rumble, but I didn't really 'feel it', ahahahaha (sorry).
No amiibo support, no motion controls."
That's good to know, just got the $30 Horipad - no rumble, no NFC, no gyro/motion - for $21 on Amazon. It's more for 2nd players than the main controller, I'll use Joycon when need be, but I like a normal controller.
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NAUATSM/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I just watch it , it's great
http://moviesonline.gy/watch/bxqWl7dJ-cardboard-war-chronicles-season-1.html
@ACK I don't know if this game will quite exceed suikoden 2, god Luca HAS be one best villains in any game ever. That game has one best stories ever that I have played through. Gotta admit that story in this game has been really good thus far and cut scenes are like mini animie movies
@SirRandall I've played jrpgs on every Nintendo sister besides the virtual boy. To call it unfinished isn't an opinion it's a fact. If you read about the game and the process you'll see the things I mentioned. Namely they mention cutting the story 2/3rds through development, and not finishing the item and augment organisation they had in xc1. I'm pretty sure since the developers stated these things it's not just my opinion.
Also most RPGs, starting during the SNES, that are well balanced have little grinding. Unless you count side quest as grinding.
Also, another not opinion that you seem to believe is an opinion, XC1 was rated ok average better than XCX.
Now I think it's great people liked XCX. I really wish I did. I hope if it's released again that they will add more if the story they originally had back in, and that they will finish all of the menu implication. But as it stands it's an unfinished have that is good but could have been great.
@gcunit thats a bad idea, i hated X but love chronicles 1 and 2 they are totally different beast. i feel like 1 and 2 have way better story lines and that X felt like a cheap MMO without the MMO part kinda like if FFXIV was made for solo play but had ways to play with people online for certain things. if you really wanna see if youll liike this get the Wii version of Xenoblade chronicles 1 or the New 3ds version i believe the first one may even still be on the wiiU store(i may have gotten mine on Wii store but i dont think so)
Just finished the game. It took me about 90 hours. I really, really liked it, I can't remember the last time I played a game within 3,5 weeks having a job and all for that long. The narrative kept me really engaged. It is not a perfect game, but it has been one of the best JRPGS I have played in the last couple of years.
The only thing that I thought the game lacked was some more info on Rex and Adam. And I did not like Poppi and Tora at all...("because Poppi is artificial blaaaade" ... yeah, u mentioned that for like 5 BILLION times, thx for the input, though).
glad I did not have to use them most of the time...
And why does every blade and every character need to comment on EVERY action within the menus? It drove me insane!
My favourite games of 2017:
1. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
2. Super Mario Odyssey
3. Sonic Mania
Honorable mention:
4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
5. Golf Story
This game might not float everyone's boat, but for me it did. If you love classic JRPG games, this one will have you hooked in in no time. For me it was really a no-brainer to pickup.
Has the undocked resolutions been fixed somewhat since launch, and how are the visual quality of cutscenes affected in portable mode?
The only reason I bought a switch. Currently in Chapter 7 and loving it.
@Cheez Yeah ok, I probably played more JRPGs then you ever have. Again your OPINION and again not fact. The game is fine. I just have a feeling you really don't understand modern JRPGs. Please don't say your opinions are fact when they are clearly not. Ok? Thanks.
How the hell can you adopt someone else's review as a video? Man this website keeps heading further into the trash just to push it's YouTube presence.
Besides the fact that I still have yet to finish the original, I have absolutely no time to start a game of this magnitude. It didn’t stop me from pre-ordering, and my copy is coming tomorrow. Looks like it’s going to sit and wait for a while before I can actually even start it up. I’m so bummed that I can’t seem to get my gaming life in order. After last generation, I never thought I would reach a point where Nintendo would be providing me too much to play. This is a wonderful problem. http://www.sockshare.re/
This review doesn't do the game justice, but maybe some people had different experiences than me.
Just finished it! Got it Dec 01 - April 01. Played at my own pace, usually at 3 hour intervals between a lot of indie games. 82 hours, light on side quests but did get Poppi's 3rd form. Is there a Nintendo Life discussion board about the end game?
@daebiya p.s. for people on the fence about this game, I wasn't too interested 10 hours in... and that's about the length of most games. But I stuck with it, mastered the combat, and it's truly one of the best RPG experiences I've ever had (and I'm a Bethesda kind of RPG fan).
It looks fun, but I never played a Xenoblade game before...
nicemovies.co
Absolutely loved it, quite possibly my favourite game ever, and easily the best game on Switch
After spending over 155 hours all I can say is a BIG BIG THANK YOU Monolith and Nintendo for giving me the opportunity to dive into this incredible masterpiece.
Late to the game. It is terrible. XC1 is absolutely superb. XCX and XC2 are garbage.
I just bought it! I’m 140 hours into Xenoblade 3, and I still have 2 chapters to go, and then I want to play Future Connected and Pokémon Scarlet before starting 2, so it might be a while. I was generally uninterested in 2 before I started 3, but now I can’t get enough.😆
all i wonder is why they seem to keep using the 720p base and upscaling from there, rather than... scaling from 1080p, at least? even just that would smooth over a lot of muddiness.
besides, i think the "false 4k" is getting a bit silly, we really need to give up on that...
@squiddu-real I assume something is wrong with the engine on this game that makes it difficult to enhance. I just hope the new xenoblade isn't as scuffed as these switch 2 editions
Awesome, thanks for adding updated impressions! To be clear, the score is not affected by those, right? (I know it's the same score, but just to be clear for these scenarios)
Do we think maybe the DLSS is used because the game already existed with textures built for Switch and it's easier to do it this way rather than rebuilding everything? Extreme layman here, just speculating. Because wouldn't we say that some third-party efforts have been more successful at the increased resolutions on Switch 2? (Also recognizing that every game, engine, developer, etc. is different)
It’s funny. I picked up XC2 on release day back in 2017, but never got around to playing much of it on Switch 1. I might have tried to play through XC1 completely (on 3DS 😭), but they’re all such massive games I fell off XC1 at the time. 9 years later, and I’m in roughly the same situation: I want to play through XC1 on Switch 2 before moving on to XC2. Even with some free time, I think I’m losing my patience for long RPGs in favor of shorter games or seasonal anime.
In other news, just recently near 101% completed DK64 but couldn’t bother with Beaver Bother. Patience is weird like that.
@squiddu-real But the Switch 1 version was in 720, I figure, right?
So it's a 10 if we're playing on Switch 2. Got it.
@IronMan30 I was about to say the same thing. If the only con is the performance from nine years ago, wouldn't that mean its a 10/10 game? I don't agree with that, I think this was the weakest of the trilogy by far, but their score is their score.
@IronMan30 gotta love NL with their mind games sometimes
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