Nintendo's 40th anniversary celebrations for Super Mario continue, with a new item now available on its store in the US.
This time it's a $100 eShop gift card in a collectible case. It will set you back $100 and as you can see comes with its own themed gift card. Here's the official description along with a look:
Commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros™ game with this limited-time item!
The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch. Give the gift of fun with a Nintendo eShop gift code.
As for the redemption process, you'll need to follow these steps:
How to redeem your code:
- If you haven’t already, set up an internet connection on your Nintendo Switch system.
- Make sure your Nintendo Switch system has the latest system update.
- From the Nintendo Switch™ HOME Menu, select the Nintendo eShop icon.
- Select “Enter Code.”
- Enter your download code and select “OK.”
- Select "Add Funds."
Apart from this, Nintendo has previously released special Super Mario 40th anniversary pin sets on the Nintendo Store.