Nintendo's 40th anniversary celebrations for Super Mario continue, with a new item now available on its store in the US.

This time it's a $100 eShop gift card in a collectible case. It will set you back $100 and as you can see comes with its own themed gift card. Here's the official description along with a look:

Commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros™ game with this limited-time item! The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch. Give the gift of fun with a Nintendo eShop gift code.

As for the redemption process, you'll need to follow these steps:

How to redeem your code:

If you haven’t already, set up an internet connection on your Nintendo Switch system.

Make sure your Nintendo Switch system has the latest system update.

From the Nintendo Switch™ HOME Menu, select the Nintendo eShop icon.

Select “Enter Code.”

Enter your download code and select “OK.”

Select "Add Funds."

Apart from this, Nintendo has previously released special Super Mario 40th anniversary pin sets on the Nintendo Store.