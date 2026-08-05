Forget swords and shields in the arena, if you're looking for some serious firepower in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, at least one character will be packing heat.

The "mysterious bride" Anatolia can be seen just before the seven-minute mark in the latest Nintendo Direct, with the narrator detailing how you can go on the attack with an array of weapons, including "gauntlets that look like firearms".

It's not some fantasy-style pistol, either. As you can see, it's a very modern design. In the footage shown during the Direct, Anatolia can be seen firing this weapon at an enemy unit... just like a gun.

Anatolia: "A girl who claims to have come from the West. She’s known as the “Mysterious Bride” due to her appearance. She gives off a cool and mysterious impression, and she’s the type of person who decides everything with logic rather than emotions" (Nintendo via Serenes Forest).

This weapon, which is seemingly known as the 'Salamander', has generated a lot of discussion online with fans making references to other tactical role-playing series, such as Valkyria Chronicles and Intelligent Systems' other title, Advance Wars.

This isn't the first time this weapon has been spotted in Fortune's Weave. It's also not the first time gun-like weapons have been sighted or referenced in the Fire Emblem series, but this appears to take it to another level. It looks like it's even got laser sights! You can also enhance weapons in Fortune's Weave with materials.