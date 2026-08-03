Developers Neowiz and Round8 Studio get it. I mean, they really get it. I’ve played plenty of Soulslike games in my time - titles like Nioh, Lords of the Fallen, and The Surge that pay homage to FromSoftware games but never fully understand what makes them tick. Lies of P: Complete Edition is different.
The game launched on other platforms in 2023, and this is as good as anything FromSoftware has made in the past, providing an immersive world in which to get lost, endless layers of depth, and a host of enemies and boss characters that want nothing more than to see you six feet under. It’s glorious.
Taking place within the city of Krat, a devastating event known as the Puppet Frenzy has caused puppets to revolt against humans and cause a city-wide massacre. You play as P, a puppet with remarkably human traits who can lie and fight his way through multiple unique environments to resolve the city’s plight.
If you’ve played the likes of Dark Souls or Bloodborne, then the way in which Lies of P delivers its story will feel familiar. Very little is outright spelled out to you, and you’ll have to discover much of the narrative yourself by way of documents, statues, and optional characters. That said, it never feels quite as abstract as its inspiration, and you can often gain valuable insight into the world through character interactions at the main hub area, Hotel Krat.
There’s a nice balance to the story, then. If you want to really dig into the nitty-gritty, you’ll have to put in the work and scour every inch of the environment. But really, you’ll receive ample context if you simply read what you find along the way and talk to NPCs like Geppeto, Sophia, and your constant companion, Gemini. Fail to do any of this, then yeah, you’ll find yourself feeling quite lost.
This balance also makes its way into the core gameplay. Make no mistake, Lies of P is a challenging experience, but it rarely feels quite as punishing as some of the other games in the genre. For starters, you’ve got three difficulties to choose from, the highest of which will provide that ‘classic’ rock-solid experience, while the two lower options provide some respite with much weaker enemies.
Even if you go for the highest option, there are plenty of ways to turn the tide in your favour during combat. Levelling up is crucial, which is accomplished by spending ‘ergo’ obtained from enemies and throughout the environment. You can also use grindstones to imbue your weapon with elemental power, upgrade key abilities with rare quartz, and equip multiple stat-boosting items.
One of the coolest features, however, is the ability to combine and enhance weapon blades and handles independently. So let’s say you’ve picked up a rather ferocious-looking Bone-Cutting Sawblade, but you’re not keen on how heavy and slow it is. You can dismantle it and attach the Sawblade itself to the lightweight Puppet’s Saber Handle, making it much more manageable to wield at speed.
I’m barely scratching the surface with this example, and the options available as you obtain more weapons are staggering. It really encourages you to experiment and find which one works best for you in a way that I’ve frankly never seen in a Soulslike. Forgive the obvious comparison, but it’s similar to how Zelda: Breath of the Wild pushes you into trying new things with its weapon degradation system.
In addition, you also have access to the Legion Arm, which is basically P’s version of the Devil Breaker from Devil May Cry 5, giving you access to unique abilities depending on which one you have equipped. So you have one that lets you pull enemies toward you, another that shoots out flames, and even one that spreads acid across the ground, potentially damaging multiple foes at once.
Just like your regular weapons, you can level up your Legion Arm at the relevant vendor in Hotel Krat, but you’ll need rare items to do so. It’s worth investing the time to improve it, however, as I’ve lost count of the number of occasions it’s saved my skin in the middle of a brawl.
But of course, the real meat of the combat lies in your ability to balance offence and defence effectively. Lies of P sits somewhere in the middle of Dark Souls and Bloodborne in how it approaches this: you can block attacks, but you’ll still take some damage doing so, opening up a small window of opportunity to counter-attack and regain your lost health. Only by executing a perfect block at the exact moment an enemy’s attack lands (indicated by a dazzling flash of red from the clash of blades) can you completely nullify any damage.
It’s not easy to achieve at the best of times, and when you’re up against enemies that come at you with ludicrous combo attacks, sometimes your best tactic might be to either roll out of the way or just take the heat and hope you can regain some health with a counter. Seriously, screw the Mad Clown Puppet.
The bosses in general are truly magnificent, even if many of them had me tearing my hair out at multiple points. Not one design felt boring or generic, and defeating them delivers an unmatched sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, especially when you venture into the game’s Overture DLC, included as standard with the Switch 2 port. Of course, if you’re really struggling, you can call upon a spectre to help you out, and the game is actually quite generous in dishing out Star Fragments required to do so.
The city of Krat makes all of the hardship worth it, though. Exploring the various biomes, from dirty, swamp-like areas to the rundown entertainment districts, is a true joy. Just like the very best Soulslikes, spending hours weaving your way through complex, maze-like streets only to find you’ve discovered one of many shortcuts back to an earlier area is exhilarating, and a true showcase of the studio’s talents in creating this world.
The superb design extends to the music, too. While most of your journey will be shrouded in silence, boss encounters are accompanied by suitably grand, daunting orchestral scores to really nail the sense of danger and urgency. On the flip side, the first time I entered Hotel Krat, I stayed there for way longer than necessary thanks to the gorgeous theme. Equal parts calming and haunting, it nestled its way into my mind long after I put down the controller.
On Switch 2, you’ve got a few different performance modes to choose from. Handheld comes with Performance and Quality, while docked has Performance, Balanced, and Quality. So really, it all comes down to how much you value high frame rates. Even in performance mode, I can’t say for sure whether the game stays at a consistent 60fps all the time — it certainly doesn’t in handheld — but it remains acceptably stable and playable throughout.
What I will say is that while balanced and quality modes in docked are both acceptable, I wouldn’t recommend playing on Quality mode in handheld – it’s pretty rough. It’s also worth noting that a day-one patch will be available at launch that should improve performance mode in handheld even further, so that’s something to keep an eye out for.
Conclusion
I absolutely adore Lies of P. I foolishly ignored it back in 2023 because I thought it would be just yet another Dark Souls clone. But while it certainly borrows heavily from FromSoftware's catalogue, it does more than enough to stand on its own two feet with exceptional world design, awesome boss characters, and a wonderfully customisable weapon system.
Performance isn't perfect on Switch 2, and I wouldn't recommend playing in Quality mode, but experiencing Lies of P on the go has been an absolute blast. FromSoftware better watch its back; there's a new player in town, and it's gunning for the Soulslike crown.
Comments 40
I've been waiting for this review, I can't wait to play the game!!
I got Lies of P via PS Plus months ago…haven’t touched it. Since I won’t be renewing PS Plus I’ll lose access to it entirely. Was pondering getting a PS4/5 disc before that happens.
After reading this review, I’ll just snag the S2 card version when it comes out in October. Great review!
Absolutely love this game and played the hell out of it on Xbox, for me up there with Bloodborne and Elden Ring.
Excellent to see it get a Switch 2 release and hopefully the day one patch improves performance.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to playing this as my first Soulslike even more than I already was (first and foremost thanks to its difficulty options, but also all the other great things I had already heard about it) - will try to start it as soon as my copy arrives this October, but even if I can't it will have high priority for me!
Lies of P was one of my favourite games of the last few years, I would advise anyone to give it a go if you're even remotely interested. And even if you're not as experienced or capable with soulslikes the difficulty options make it much more accessible.
Definitely buying this for the physical edition.
Double dipping to get the physical version of this!
It's nice to see a good score, but some flags in this reporting.
I think you should have began with performance, and I think day one patches should be immediate points off.
Actually, I believe you have done this.
Just a minor issue I see.
Also, I got the feeling you weren't talking about the Switch 2 until you mentioned the Switch 2 by name. I felt mildly hoodwinked by it.
All in all, maybe I'll buy on a steep sale. I have been interested...
This is in my top five games of this generation. I absolutely loved it. I will definitely buy this on Switch 2.
Brilliant! I’ve seen a number of reviews from people who had steam decks and avoided Switch 2 at first now saying Switch 2 is the better machine and easier to deal with.
Cool. Never played it but will be buying the actual physical release of this. Would’ve skipped it entirely if it were a Game-Key Card.
I won't buy Elden Ring since it's not a full physical, but I will happily buy this one, since it's really good and a full physical
@JohnnyMind I also played this game as my first soulslike with literally no idea what a soulslike even was. I cannot stress enough how important I think it is to start on Legendary Stalker and only lower the difficulty if you struggle so much that you can't finish the prologue. The game originally didn't have difficulty options and added them in a patch post launch, and I think the game feels much more balanced on the highest, original difficulty.
@Zeeba …in what way is this review “mildly hoodwinking” you into thinking this is for Switch? The box art above the review shows Switch 2, and it says Switch 2 after the name of the game. Multiple times before the reviews even starts, it says “Switch 2” over and over. Do they need to say “ladies and gentlemen, this review is for a Switch 2 game,” in the review itself from now on?
@CotUZZZ Will keep that in mind although I might still start with the middle difficulty as I was planning to do (definitely not the easiest one) - regardless of what I end up doing, thanks for telling me!
@Zeeba Mate, come on.
As I have mentioned elsewhere, I somehow ended up on something like NG++++++++ with this one on Steam... the very best game of recent years for me, it's a staggering achievement.
@Olliemar28 Ollie mate, come on... it's only mentioned five times in your screenshot. It needed to be at least six! 😉
Fantastic game.
Of course this has to be awesome.
Can't wait for my physical edition! What an awesome game that deserves all the praise it gets!!!
@CaleBoi25 That's a weird setence...
Physical edition! Will be getting for sure!
This looks really good, better than I expected on the Switch 2. Very impressed they're targeting 60fps with these solid current gen visuals.
@Olliemar28 lol, mentioned even more than I realised
Good game but for some reason I didn't gel with it as much as say Bloodborne. Glad it turned out well on S2 though!
@HenrikW .... well, guess I didn't think that one through lol
@Olliemar28 This might be one of the funniest comments I've seen on this site.
This is a phenomenal game. Played through the base game on PS5, and it is wonderful. Glad to see it’s made the transition to Switch 2 intact! Hopefully the (true) physical coming in October will contain all of the performance patches, we need rock solid 60 for this one. Looking forward to playing through again in October!
@Olliemar28 But wait, are you saying that one can tell if it is a Switch 2 game without specifically calling it out in the review itself? I am shocked, SHOCKED I say!
This may be the soulslike that finally gets its hooks in me. They always take up so much space and take so long to complete, so I inevitably have to delete them to make room for other games. The physical proper game cart will be a huge boon for me here
@Olliemar28 I get it. I'm not saying that I didn't know it was a Switch 2 review. Why would I be here? I'm saying that I felt like you were referring to the game through a lens of a different console. I appreciate what you do, but I wanted to know about the PORT; I already knew about the game.
This is great news. This is by far my favorite soulslike game beats even Fromsoft in many respects.
@CotUZZZ I was wondering about the difficulty options, because I always play games on ‘normal’ (at least at first), which is invariably the middle option between easy and hard, so thanks for that clarification that the hardest difficulty was in fact intended as standard.
@Zeeba Okay that's fair, but we can't operate under the assumption that folks will already be familiar with the game. We'd be alienating a huge portion of our audience.
Lowkey a generational game. Any Switch 2 owners who are yet to play are in for a treat.
Bloodborne is my favourite game of all time so I am beyond buzzing for this, and very happy to hear the performance isn’t lazily capped at 30fps
Not quite up to From Software's best games for me, the environmental design and lore didn't capture my interest in the same way, but it is an excellent game. Also was patched to have an easy mode for people who have trouble with From Software's games. I owned on PS4 so downloaded the PS5 version when I got the console at Christmas, but couldn't transfer my save and didn't feel like starting over even for the 60fps.
One of the few great Souls knockoffs.
Totally deserved score! Fantastic game and fantastic port. I played it back in the day, and I totally agree with this: Combat is challenging, but fair. Nothing to do with the other souls.
I'll get this game again when physical releases, as I've never played the DLC.
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