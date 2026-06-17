Nintendo has seemingly finally realised just how popular Pokémon Pokopia really is.

Following in the footsteps of Australia and New Zealand, the company has announced a new Switch 2 bundle for Europe. It contains the console itself along with a download code for Pokopia and is scheduled to launch on 2nd July 2026.

So yeah, this seems to be the go-to bundle for at least the Summer months. Those in North America can also bag a fancy bundle, albeit one that provides the option to choose between Pokémon Pokopia, Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza.

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Nintendo has still yet to provide concrete details on any price hikes for the Switch 2 in the UK, but those in Europe can expect to pay an extra €30 for the console when the increase comes into effect from 1st September.

Price hikes are also due to occur in North America and Canada, while adjustments have already gone into effect over in Japan. If you're looking to purchase a Switch 2 and happen to be a fan of Pokémon, this specific bundle might be worth keeping an eye on before the asking price goes up.