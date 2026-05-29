Pikmin
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers has been updated today with the original Pikmin soundtrack.

This GameCube classic made its debut in 2001/02 and the soundtrack was composed by Hajime Wakai, who is known for his work on not only the Pikmin series but also The Legend of Zelda and Star Fox. The album comes loaded with a total of 33 tracks and has a runtime of one hour.

Here's every song included:

Nintendo Music Update - 29th May 2026 - Pikmin (GameCube)

  1. Pikmin Title Screen
  2. They Carry, Fight, Multiply and Get Eaten
  3. Choose a Ship's Log
  4. Prologue
  5. The Impact Site
  6. Onion Discovered!
  7. First Encounter
  8. Ship Parts Discovered!
  9. Ship Parts Recovered!
  10. Nightfall
  11. Today's Report
  12. Bird's-Eye View
  13. The Forest of Hope
  14. Ship Parts Appear!
  15. Powering Up the Ship
  16. The Forest Navel
  17. A Boss Approaches
  18. Due to My Carelessness...
  19. The Distant Spring
  20. It's Now or Never. Time for Lift Off!
  21. Escape, Only to Crash
  22. Life as a Pikmin
  23. The Final Trial
  24. The Final Boss
  25. Ship Complete!
  26. The Ship is Complete. To Space!
  27. Escape! Next Stop... Hocotate!
  28. Complete Shipwreck Records
  29. Staff Credits
  30. Creature Records
  31. Take on the Challenge
  32. Challenge Results
  33. New Record!

Once again, to listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. The Pikmin 4 soundtrack is also available on this service.

The original Pikmin game is also available on Switch and is supported on the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the game isn't currently available on Switch 2's 'Nintendo Classics' GameCube library.

Will you be revisiting this delightful soundtrack? What else would you like to see added? Let us know in the comments.