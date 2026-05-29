The Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers has been updated today with the original Pikmin soundtrack.

This GameCube classic made its debut in 2001/02 and the soundtrack was composed by Hajime Wakai, who is known for his work on not only the Pikmin series but also The Legend of Zelda and Star Fox. The album comes loaded with a total of 33 tracks and has a runtime of one hour.

Here's every song included:

Nintendo Music Update - 29th May 2026 - Pikmin (GameCube)

Pikmin Title Screen They Carry, Fight, Multiply and Get Eaten Choose a Ship's Log Prologue The Impact Site Onion Discovered! First Encounter Ship Parts Discovered! Ship Parts Recovered! Nightfall Today's Report Bird's-Eye View The Forest of Hope Ship Parts Appear! Powering Up the Ship The Forest Navel A Boss Approaches Due to My Carelessness... The Distant Spring It's Now or Never. Time for Lift Off! Escape, Only to Crash Life as a Pikmin The Final Trial The Final Boss Ship Complete! The Ship is Complete. To Space! Escape! Next Stop... Hocotate! Complete Shipwreck Records Staff Credits Creature Records Take on the Challenge Challenge Results New Record!

Once again, to listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. The Pikmin 4 soundtrack is also available on this service.

The original Pikmin game is also available on Switch and is supported on the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the game isn't currently available on Switch 2's 'Nintendo Classics' GameCube library.