If May wasn't already busy enough, Bandai Namco is currently celebrating "PAC-MAY" - a month-long birthday celebration of the iconic video game character Pac-Man.

The fun has kicked off this week with the first teaser trailer video of the "Pac-Man: Snack Breaks" animated short series, created in partnership with the animation studio Cartuna. The first episode will debut on YouTube on 22nd May 2026, and there'll be a "new episode every month".

Here's some additional information about Snack Breaks from the PR:

"PAC-MAY kicks off today with the first teaser trailer of the “PAC-MAN: Snack Breaks” animated shorts. Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with animation studio Cartuna, produced the animated series, which follows PAC-MAN as he leaves PAC-Village for the fast-paced, neon sprawl of NEW PAC-CITY, where everyday life bursts into high-speed, snack-fueled adventures. With Team Ghost always on his tail, PAC-MAN’s boundless optimism is the ultimate power-up. By combining action, high-energy comedy and inventive worldbuilding, the new series honors the franchise’s iconic history while launching PAC-MAN into a bold new chapter of adventures in NEW PAC-CITY and beyond."

Pac-Man's birthday celebrations will also apparently extend to live events, tournaments, fan events and crossovers (including Fruit Ninja x Pac-Man). Bandai Namco is also giving Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac players a new free costume. It will be added to Nova's Costume Shop. If anything else is announced, we'll provide an update.