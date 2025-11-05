Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Atari has announced that the Namco Legendary Pack expansion for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will launch on Switch next week on 13th November 2025.

The DLC will include the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man alongside the likes of GALAGA, DIG DUG, XEVIOUS and GALAXIAN from the Atari 2600, Atari 5200 and Atari 7800. In addition, a new timeline will be added to include even more interviews, documents, and archival footage to peruse at your leisure.

The DLC will cost $7.99 in the US, though pricing in other regions has yet to be confirmed.

- 3 Atari PAC-MAN games: PAC-MAN 2600, 5200, and Atari 8-bit. This marks the first ever re-release of these games for consoles. - Interactive timeline exploring the history of Namco titles on Atari consoles featuring video interviews with developers, archival materials and documents, photos from the era, and more. - The U.S. arcade versions of DIG DUG and XEVIOUS, developed by Namco in Japan and originally released by Atari, re-released in this form for the first time ever. - Home console versions of GALAGA, XEVIOUS, GALAXIAN, and DIG DUG.

Atari 50 has already received two expansions – The Wider World of Atari and The First Console War – and contains well over 100 playable titles alongside a plethora of documentary material.