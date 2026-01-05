If you thought Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was slowing down anytime soon, think again. Sega has announced that the Pac-Man Pack will be available on 7th January 2026.

Alongside the upcoming DLC, which includes the iconic Namco character as a playable racer, PAC-MAN Festival is also kicking off a day later on 8th January from 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 9th January 12am GMT until 11th January at 3:59 pm. PT / 6:59 p.m. ET / 11:59pm GMT. Note that you don't need to buy the Pac-Man pack to take part in the festival.

Pac-Man's arrival is the third in the Season Pass line-up, with Mega Man set to join the race later in the year along with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Those of you looking for some more free goodies, though, NiGHTS is available to download for the game right now, too.

And hey, if you happened to get Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Switch 2 over the holiday period, know that this is the way to play the game portably and is a huge upgrade over the Switch 1 version.

Will you be racing as Pac-Man and the ghosts in the DLC? Speed on down to the comments.