Yesterday, Activision lifted the lid on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and confirmed it would be coming to the Switch 2 on the same day as other platforms.

If you are wondering about this particular version, the official PR has shared some extra information. Firstly, the Nintendo release will feature cross-play and cross-progression. This means you can not only play with players on other platforms, but you can also jump across to any platform and pick up where you left off.

One other thing players can expect from the Switch 2 version of Modern Warfare 4 is optional Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. So, if you want to put this control style to use, this might be the way to go. Joy-Con 2 mouse controls have also been featured in other first-person titles such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Once again, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches for all platforms including the Switch 2 on 23rd October 2026. This follows Microsoft entering a 10-year deal in 2022 to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms. You can find out more about this title in the announcement post here on Nintendo Life: