Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has officially set its sights on a Switch 2 release, and the big question is, how will the game hold up on Nintendo's new hybrid platform?

Speaking to VGC before the official announcement yesterday, Infinity Ward studio head Jack O’Hara said development on the Nintendo version of the game has "actually been pretty smooth" and "pretty seamless" so far, with "no problems to report".

The team is now apparently focused on the optimisation and performance:

“We got the hardware, then we got the game up and running pretty quickly, and now it’s just about optimization and performance…”

With cross-play and cross-progression also confirmed, O'Hara also reportedly spoke about how the game has been "super fun" in play tests where "people play it against the other platforms". He also mentioned how he previously worked on the Wii U and DS generations of Call of Duty and says it's "exciting to be back on a Nintendo platform".

So, it sounds like Call of Duty is in good hands on the Switch 2. Of course, we'll need to see it in action first, and the title isn't actually out until 23rd October 2026 - which means the development team still has some time to polish it before the big launch.

And fingers crossed there are no delays, as the Nintendo version is currently scheduled to arrive on the same day as other versions of the game.