Playtonic Games, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee and its Switch 2 reimagining Yooka-Replaylee, appears to be teasing something over on Bluesky.
Starting from last Saturday, the company has begun posting cryptic messages on social media relating to the number '60'. Then, earlier today, it posted an amusing riddle that references performance that "didn't take flight", but will soon "soar, silky-smooth like never before".
Gosh, what could it all mean..? Truthfully, it doesn't take a genius to ascertain that Playtonic is probably referring to a potential performance upgrade for Yooka-Replaylee on the Switch 2. First launched in October 2025, the game was capped at 30fps, leading to some backlash from fans.
We'll keep an eye on things, then, and let you know what's cracking as soon as Playtonic spills the beans. In the meantime, it's also announced a livestream of Yooka-Replaylee on YouTube and TikTok tomorrow, 16th April at 2pm BST.