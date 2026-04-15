Playtonic Games, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee and its Switch 2 reimagining Yooka-Replaylee, appears to be teasing something over on Bluesky.

Starting from last Saturday, the company has begun posting cryptic messages on social media relating to the number '60'. Then, earlier today, it posted an amusing riddle that references performance that "didn't take flight", but will soon "soar, silky-smooth like never before".

Look at this road sign, it's so beautiful you could frame it. 🖼️ Wouldn't you agree? — Playtonic (@playtonicgames.com) 2026-04-13T13:00:31.994873643Z

In numerology, the number 60 is defined as a desire for everything to be, or get closer to, the ideal solution. What do you think it means? — Playtonic (@playtonicgames.com) 2026-04-11T13:00:19.859035639Z

Gosh, what could it all mean..? Truthfully, it doesn't take a genius to ascertain that Playtonic is probably referring to a potential performance upgrade for Yooka-Replaylee on the Switch 2. First launched in October 2025, the game was capped at 30fps, leading to some backlash from fans.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

We'll keep an eye on things, then, and let you know what's cracking as soon as Playtonic spills the beans. In the meantime, it's also announced a livestream of Yooka-Replaylee on YouTube and TikTok tomorrow, 16th April at 2pm BST.