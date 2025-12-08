Playtonic and PM Studios have today released a free Switch 2 demo for the throwback platforming remake Yooka-Replaylee, giving you a chance to try before you buy.

You'll find the new demo on the Switch 2 eShop right now, and, you'll be pleased to hear, all the data carries over to the full game — so there's no time wasted if you choose to go all-in on the full release afterwards.

The demo announcement kicks off Playtonic's 10-day countdown to the release of the Yooka-Replaylee physical, which launches on 18th December. This boxed release bundles in a map and some stickers alongside the pièce de résistance, the full game on a cartridge.

As a reminder, we had a good time with Yooka-Replaylee at launch, saying that it "feels like the game that Yooka-Laylee was always meant to be" in our 8/10 review.