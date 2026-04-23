007 First Light is on its way to the Switch 2 "later this summer" and ahead of the release, IO Interactive has released a brand-new video showcasing the "rules of spycraft" and what it takes to succeed in the 00 programme.

Not only does it show a range of different ways players will be able to approach each mission, but we also get a glimpse at MI6, which will keep its doors open between missions - giving you a chance to catch up with familiar faces, gather intel and equip yourself with cutting-edge technology from Q Branch.

Just like Hitman, IO Interactive will offer multiple types of challenges between missions in its evolving Tactical Simulation mode. This mode also allows agents from around the world to see who can get the top score on each challenge. You'll earn experience points as well to unlock upgrades, weapons, and unique outfits.

"Remember, at IO Interactive the launch of the game is only the start. New content for Tac-Sim will be created over time. So, keep an eye out for our updates"

Once again, 007 First Light will be launching next month on 27th May 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the Switch 2 version to follow in summer 2026.