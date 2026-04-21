After months of radio silence on the Splatoon Raiders front, Nintendo has opened the floodgates today. We now know the release date (23rd July), we've seen the tie-in amiibo, and look, here's the price and box art too!

We'll start with that all-important price tag. Splatoon Raiders will set you back £41.99 / $49.99 digitally or $59.99 physically (we're still waiting for word on the physical UK price, though it'll likely be around £49.99).

The physical is marked a little higher, marking the second game to adopt the physical/digital split in North America after Nintendo introduced its new pricing structure for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. This pricing difference has been in effect in Europe for some time.

Honestly, that's not too bad for a Switch 2 exclusive! We still don't know all that much about the game itself, of course, but that's still cheaper than we were expecting.

As for the cover art, we've got a fresh image of the Deep Cut trio and your playable Mechanic character all in cool action poses. There's a lot of ink on the ground (natch), and a horde of ominous red-eyed Salmonids loom in the background. Here, check it out for yourself:

Quite the design, no? The accompanying amiibo see Shiver, Frye and Big Man in their new Raiders outfits, and their bases can even be slotted together to make up a sweet stand.

In other news, NOA's website lists the estimated game file size at 20GB.