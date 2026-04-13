The latest UK Charts data is in, and Pokémon Pokopia has turned in a solid performance this week to land at number 2. We can only imagine that stores have finally been provided with adequate stock to satiate demand – hardly the most compelling reason for the game's jump up to second place, but we'll take it.

If nothing else, we're getting a real sense that Pokopia is likely going to stick around for quite a while. That said, it wasn't quite enough to dethrone Resident Evil Requiem, which leaped back into pole position while sending EA SPORTS FC 26 all the way down to number 18.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

Elsewhere, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues to boost the popularity of Galaxy + Galaxy 2 on Switch, with the bundle continuing its ascent to settle at number 7.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Resident Evil Requiem PC 58%, PS5 37%, Switch 2 3%, Xbox 2% 8 2 Pokémon Pokopia NEW (ish) 3 Starfield 14 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 54%, PS4 46%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% 3 5 Mario Kart World 16 6 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 99%, Xbox 1%, Switch 0% 12 7 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 10 8 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 59%, Switch 2 41% 17 9 Donkey Kong Bananza 11 10 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 50%, PS5 45%, Switch 2 2%, Xbox 1% 5 11 Crimson Desert 7 12 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 50%, Switch 2 34%, Switch 12%, PS4 3% - 13 Mad Max 4 14 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 37%, PS4 33%, Xbox 20%, Switch 10% 19 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 73%, Switch 2 27% 16 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 59%, Switch 2 41% 36 17 Resident Evil 4 1 18 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 38%, Switch 26%, PS4 13%, Switch 2 12% - 19 Resident Evil 3

18 20 Minecraft 22 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 34 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 23 23 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 60%, Switch 2 40% 6 24 Nioh 3

28 25 Tekken 8

35 26 Dragon's Dogma 2

20 27 Resident Evil 2

- 28 Monster Hunter Wilds

21 29 Grand Theft Auto V 28 30 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

31 31 Mortal Kombat X

- 32 Elden Ring

- 33 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

9 34 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

26 35 Cars 3: Driven to Win PS4 80%, Switch 20% 33 36 Lego Harry Potter Collection PS4 72%, Switch 22%, PS5 5%, Xbox 0% 30 37 Nintendo Switch Sports

40 38 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 39 Dark Souls Trilogy

29 40 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 69%, Switch 2 17%, Xbox 15%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts