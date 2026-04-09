This week's physical games chart from Famitsu are here, and they paint a very familiar picture, though the Switch 2 is busy smashing sales numbers as the console reaches 5 million units sold in Japan.

But first, Pokémon Pokopia is once again the number-one selling physical release of the week. While last week saw a big dip in sales across the board, the drop this week is much smaller, with Game Freak and Omega Force's collaboration shifting 45,484 copies in the week of 30th March to 5th April 2026.

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Other than Crimson Desert, this is Switch and Switch 2 heavy week, even with the lower numbers. Pokopia is comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack, closing in on 1 million physical sales fast, while only two other games managed to sell over 5,000 physical copies.

That honour goes to Mario Kart World, which is back in second place at 8,131, and Minecraft's Switch release, with 5,186 copies sold. There are no new releases this week, with Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection and Animal Crossing: New Horizons making up the top five.

Here's the top ten in for the bigger picture:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (30th Mar - 5th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 45,484 867,171 2 Mario Kart World Switch 2 8,131

2,888,474 3

Minecraft Switch 5,186

4,182,507

4

Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection Switch 4,956 23,194

5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,710 8,415,833 6

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2 4,588

58,077

7

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup at Bellabel Park Switch 2 4,324

14,482

8

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card) Switch 4,146

15,292

9

Crimson Desert PS5 3,812

40,185 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,706

98,786

If you're expecting a different story with the hardware charts, well, you won't find it here. The Switch 2 is once again sitting pretty in the number one spot, selling 59,543 units this week, well ahead of the PlayStation 5 SKUs combined 13,539 units.

But the big news is that the console has now sold over 5 million units in Japan alone, which is an impressive feat. It's now sitting at 5,011,059 units from its release on 5th June 2025.

The older Switch SKUs are still doing pretty well for themselves, with the OLED, Lite, and OG model selling a combined 16,342 units. Plus, the Xbox Series X almost sold as many units as the base PS5. Not bad, little (well, big) Xbox!

Here's the charts in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (30th Mar - 5th Apr)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

59,543 5,011,059

2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 12,141

1,248,515 3

Switch OLED 7,468

9,526,329

4

Switch Lite

4,807

6,903,964

5

Switch 4,067 20,271,045

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 840

341,548

7

PlayStation 5 558

5,910,474

8

Xbox Series X 525 325,952

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 278 29,362 10

Xbox Series S 129 341,622



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Impressed to see the Switch 2 hit 5 million this week? Let us know your thoughts on the Japanese Charts below.