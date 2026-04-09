This week's physical games chart from Famitsu are here, and they paint a very familiar picture, though the Switch 2 is busy smashing sales numbers as the console reaches 5 million units sold in Japan.
But first, Pokémon Pokopia is once again the number-one selling physical release of the week. While last week saw a big dip in sales across the board, the drop this week is much smaller, with Game Freak and Omega Force's collaboration shifting 45,484 copies in the week of 30th March to 5th April 2026.
Other than Crimson Desert, this is Switch and Switch 2 heavy week, even with the lower numbers. Pokopia is comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack, closing in on 1 million physical sales fast, while only two other games managed to sell over 5,000 physical copies.
That honour goes to Mario Kart World, which is back in second place at 8,131, and Minecraft's Switch release, with 5,186 copies sold. There are no new releases this week, with Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection and Animal Crossing: New Horizons making up the top five.
Here's the top ten in for the bigger picture:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (30th Mar - 5th Apr)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|45,484
|867,171
|2
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|8,131
|
2,888,474
|3
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|5,186
|4,182,507
|4
|
Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection
|
Switch
|
4,956
|23,194
|5
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|
4,710
|
8,415,833
|6
|
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|
Switch 2
|4,588
|58,077
|7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup at Bellabel Park
|
Switch 2
|4,324
|14,482
|8
|
Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card)
|
Switch
|4,146
|15,292
|9
|
Crimson Desert
|
PS5
|3,812
|
40,185
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,706
|
98,786
If you're expecting a different story with the hardware charts, well, you won't find it here. The Switch 2 is once again sitting pretty in the number one spot, selling 59,543 units this week, well ahead of the PlayStation 5 SKUs combined 13,539 units.
But the big news is that the console has now sold over 5 million units in Japan alone, which is an impressive feat. It's now sitting at 5,011,059 units from its release on 5th June 2025.
The older Switch SKUs are still doing pretty well for themselves, with the OLED, Lite, and OG model selling a combined 16,342 units. Plus, the Xbox Series X almost sold as many units as the base PS5. Not bad, little (well, big) Xbox!
Here's the charts in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (30th Mar - 5th Apr)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
59,543
|5,011,059
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|12,141
|
1,248,515
|3
|
Switch OLED
|7,468
|9,526,329
|4
|Switch Lite
|4,807
|6,903,964
|5
|
Switch
|
4,067
|20,271,045
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|840
|341,548
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|558
|5,910,474
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
525
|325,952
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
278
|
29,362
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
129
|341,622
Impressed to see the Switch 2 hit 5 million this week? Let us know your thoughts on the Japanese Charts below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 13
PS5 with disc drive are still on number 6 & 7.
That's pretty low sales number, but I'm glad to see PS5 still survived. 😌
Good to see sales in Japan doing well.
Glad to see Pokopia still doing well. Hope Star Force Legacy Collection continues to have legs.
When will we know Pokopia's global sales?
So, either the Japanese charts have stopped reporting on PlayStation 4 hardware sales totals altogether, or they just didn't move any this past week...
@AlanShore be patience, Nintendo will show their fiscal year information update next month.
Wow, Switch 2 is catching up to base PS5 which had a 5 year head start. Pretty nuts.
Wow the fact that the Switch numbers are still able to beat the PS5 numbers combined is fantastic. Sony could had easily win this if they reduced the price of the PS5.
Love to see Switch 2 selling 5 millions in Japan alone and Pokopia on top getting closer and closer to 1 million!
Too bad for the lower sales of everything else in this period but still, personally happy to see World in 2nd, Star Force in 4th, New Horizons in 5th and 10th, Stories 3 in 6th, Wonder in 7th and FireRed & LeafGreen in 8th!
Doesn't surprise me. Pokemon usually sells well.
Truly, PS5 needed just one good hardware release to start consistently competing with Switch in Japan. If not exactly a PlayStation hardware release.
It's surprising to me that the OLED remains the most popular model of the original Switch to buy even after the launch of the Switch 2. I would have assumed the Switch Lite would be leading as a budget option for children, with those looking for a more proper Nintendo hybrid system opting for the Switch 2 (that's not to say OLED is ahead of Switch 2, as it very much isn't, it's just surprising to me that its getting as many sales as it is).
I guess some people just really love that OLED screen.
Wow, nice milestone! Despite all the hating I see on Nintendo, the Switch 2 keeps selling nicely.
Pokopia really deserves this, too. It's so good. I still think no one expected it to be this big of a success.
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